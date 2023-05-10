What time will Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 14 air on Bravo? Katie Maloney and Raquel Leviss’ fight and more

Vanderpump Rules season 10 is all set to release a new episode on Bravo this Wednesday, May 10, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo . So far, the cast members have grown suspicious of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ friendship, but Ariana Madix shut down all the doubts in the previous episode. In the upcoming episode, Raquel will be seen locking horns with Katie Maloney over kissing Tom Schwartz.

For those unversed, Katie filed for divorce from Schwartz in the last season. As their divorce was not finalized during the filming of season 10, she was heartbroken when her ex-husband made out with Raquel in Mexico. Since then, the singer has been in a feud with the former pageant and episode 14 will feature the two ladies fighting.

Katie Maloney walks out of a party because of Raquel Leviss

As per a preview of Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 14, Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix will throw a welcome party for their new eatery, Something About Her. As they invite all their cast members, Raquel Leviss is kept out of the guest list as Katie couldn’t stand her.

In one of the sneak peeks, the entire cast seems to have gone to SUR for an after-party where Raquel is invited. The clip shows the model being mean to Katie as she says:

“You filed for divorce. If Schwartz and I made out or not, it’s like none of your business.”

Katie looks shocked, while Lala Kent nods her head sideways in surprise. The former becomes furious after Raquel adds:

“Maybe I feel more empathetic towards Schwartz than you.”

Katie yells at Raquel as she states that she is done with the former pageant. The next scene shows Schwartz trying to stop Katie from leaving the after-party. However, the latter is in no mood to listen to her ex-husband who says that Raquel wants to apologize. Katie exclaims:

“This is done. I don’t give a f**k. I don’t need an apology from her.”

Another preview of Vanderpump Rules episode 14 shows Schwartz telling Tom Sandoval that Katie is upset with the media reports that claim that Schwartz and Raquel made out all night. The ex-husband said to Sandoval that he shut down Katie by clarifying that nothing happened “all night.”

In a confessional, Tom Schwartz said:

“I would have never kissed Raquel had I known the fallout that was gonna happen afterwards. How much it was gonna hurt Katie. It was a lovely kiss but it was not worth the blowout.”

Schwartz and Raquel made out in Mexico during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding, but nothing happened further between the two.

Tom Sandoval complains about intimacy to Ariana Madix on Vanderpump Rules

For a couple of previous episodes, Tom Sandoval was seen addressing the issues he was facing with Ariana Madix in their nine years of relationship. In the upcoming episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10, he will complain about the lack of intimacy between them.

In one of the previews, he is seen telling Tom Schwartz that he wants to go somewhere with Ariana but he feels his “very presence annoys” his partner. The next scene features Sandoval talking to Ariana, wherein he states:

“I want us to be better. I want us to be more intimate.”

Ariana responds by saying that she cannot be intimate with someone who feels like a stranger. The clip further shows Raquel Leviss giving advice to Ariana, saying that one should want to have a physical relationship with his/her partner. Ariana mentions that a couple should spend time together, instead of being physically intimate after coming home from a long day of work.

For those unaware, Tom Sandoval cheated on Ariana with Raquel during the filming of Vanderpump Rules season 10. The scandal will be part of the show and will be featured in next week’s episode.

Tune in to Bravo on Wednesday, May 10, at 9:00 pm ET to watch Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 14.

