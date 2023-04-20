“Lala is still fake”: Vanderpump Rules fans criticize Lala Kent and Raquel Leviss’ “mistress” conversation in episode 11

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 11 featured Lala Kent calling Raquel Leviss “mistress” after finding out Oliver Saunders was married during their Las Vegas trip. Raquel and Oliver kissed in Vegas, but she was unaware of his marital status. His wife Samantha Saunders slammed him and Raquel on social media, and Lala took that opportunity to call Raquel a “mistress.”

Lala used the title several times in the latest episode while addressing Raquel. Fans slammed the former for being hypocritical and fake in front of the former pageant.

Stephon♉️ @StephonJS87

#PumpRules Lala is still fake. I don't care that she and Raquel hugged it out. #VanderpumpRules Lala is still fake. I don't care that she and Raquel hugged it out. #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules

Raquel had earlier called Lala “mistress bimbo” during a fight. At the end of Vanderpump Rules episode 11, the two apologized to each other and hugged each other. While it appeared to be a sweet moment, viewers were convinced Lala was faking it.

Vanderpump Rules fans come in support of Raquel Leviss over Oliver Saunders’ marriage drama

Vanderpump Rules fans mentioned on Twitter that they didn’t like Raquel Leviss with what she did with Ariana Madix. However, they supported her when it came to Oliver Saunders’ drama. In episode 11, she found out that he was married just before she went on a date with him. The two first met in Vegas and made out.

In Vegas, Lala Kent was also interested in Oliver, but the latter chose Raquel. Since then, Lala has been annoyed at the former model and has been seen questioning her character multiple times. Things escalated when Lala and Raquel got into a fight in a previous episode where the latter called the singer a “mistress bimbo.” It was a reference to Lala’s past relationship with Randall Emmett, who was married while dating Lala and she allegedly knew about it. Plus, Lala slept with Raquel’s ex James Kennedy while they were in a relationship.

So when Lala found out about Oliver being married and making out with Raquel, she labeled the latter as “mistress.”

Vanderpump Rules fans thus came in support of Raquel, citing the reason that she didn’t know about Oliver’s marital status.

Take a look at the Vanderpump Rules fans' reactions:

Manhattan_Scream_Queer @buckeyehunk #pumprules I’m not buying LaLa’s “sisterhood” moment with Raquel. LaLa is a fake, mean girl who wants to save face with everyone but can’t deal with anyone who opposes her without being immature and lashing out #VanderpumpRules I’m not buying LaLa’s “sisterhood” moment with Raquel. LaLa is a fake, mean girl who wants to save face with everyone but can’t deal with anyone who opposes her without being immature and lashing out #VanderpumpRules #pumprules

The Morally Corrupt Faye Resnick @munstershoes My biggest issue with Lala is that she is total hypocrite. She got offended when Raquel called her a mistress but it’s okay for her to do it back? #pumprules My biggest issue with Lala is that she is total hypocrite. She got offended when Raquel called her a mistress but it’s okay for her to do it back? #pumprules

Stephon♉️ @StephonJS87

#PumpRules #VanderpumpRules Lala is one horrible person. Raquel wasted her time talking to that thing. Lala is one horrible person. Raquel wasted her time talking to that thing. #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules

Ivorygirl West @ivorygirlwest

Lala's misery is self-created.

#pumprules #vanderpumprules Speaking strictly about the Oliver thing, the difference between Lala and Raquel is that Lala knew the Thumb was married and did it all anyway.Lala's misery is self-created. Speaking strictly about the Oliver thing, the difference between Lala and Raquel is that Lala knew the Thumb was married and did it all anyway. Lala's misery is self-created. #pumprules #vanderpumprules

Michele Fallon @MicheleFallon7 @thebravobabe_ Lala knew that on some level, Randell was still married . Lisa is the one who said he was single. In the case, Raquel had no clue. #PumpRules @thebravobabe_ Lala knew that on some level, Randell was still married . Lisa is the one who said he was single. In the case, Raquel had no clue. #PumpRules

Rockie🇵🇷 @Rockie_beezy #PumpRules Scandavol aside: I’m am so disappointed in Lala. This episode she is so nasty and soooooo trashy the way she’s treating Raquel regarding the Oliver situation. #VanderpumpRules Scandavol aside: I’m am so disappointed in Lala. This episode she is so nasty and soooooo trashy the way she’s treating Raquel regarding the Oliver situation. #VanderpumpRules #PumpRules

Nancy @nncyyng #scandoval #VanderpumpRules I’m all about the whole shaming Raquel for having an affair with her friend’s partner, but for the love of god, can we not have it come out of Lala’s mouth? #pumprules I’m all about the whole shaming Raquel for having an affair with her friend’s partner, but for the love of god, can we not have it come out of Lala’s mouth? #pumprules #scandoval #VanderpumpRules

The Grande Dame @bravohunty #PumpRules #vpr No matter what Raquel does, LaLa just makes me dislike her more and to me it’s crazy that I prefer Raquel over Lala. She’s just a mean nasty girl I cannot take to her at all No matter what Raquel does, LaLa just makes me dislike her more and to me it’s crazy that I prefer Raquel over Lala. She’s just a mean nasty girl I cannot take to her at all 😂 #PumpRules #vpr https://t.co/HGmIAoMZHl

Lala celebrated her birthday in Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 11. All the cast members were invited to the party, except for Raquel and Charli. However, Raquel crashed the party after her date with Oliver went bad.

On that date, Raquel Leviss confronted him for lying to her about his marital status. The two had an argument and she ended their fling then and there.

She later went to Lala, leaving her and her birthday party guests shocked as Raquel was not invited to the event. The former pageant came and asked Lala to come outside for a chat. As she approached the birthday girl, Lala greeted her by saying:

“What’s up mistress?”

In a confessional, Lala said:

“I am not surprised. I am not shocked. It really is just like…of course. You would show up at my birthday and I am thrilled about it.”

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail



Correct. Bc what Raquel’s doing is way worse — in the dark, to her friend, on camera and lying about it non-stop and manipulating everyone around her! 🫣 “I’m furious with Oliver for making look a certain way which isn’t representative of who I am at all.”Correct. Bc what Raquel’s doing is way worse — in the dark, to her friend, on camera and lying about it non-stop and manipulating everyone around her! 🫣 #PumpRules “I’m furious with Oliver for making look a certain way which isn’t representative of who I am at all.” 😂Correct. Bc what Raquel’s doing is way worse — in the dark, to her friend, on camera and lying about it non-stop and manipulating everyone around her! 🫣 #PumpRules https://t.co/sX5fhVZ6sE

Back to the party scene, Raquel requested Lala to come outside for a chat. During their conversation, Lala pointed out how Raquel’s fling with Oliver triggered her because her ex Randall cheated on her with other women. In response, Raquel said:

“This is why I am coming to you, to apologize to you, because I didn’t realize how easily a man can mislead you into thinking it is one way and having it’s like completely the opposite.”

Lala added:

“Now you know how it feels, and I want you to know he [Oliver] is gonna get off with this pretty squeaky clean. But the woman [in this case, Raquel] always takes the brunt.”

She further advised Raquel to take the Oliver thing as a “learning experience.” She also told the former model to rise above and then the two hugged each other.

Viewers can tune in to Bravo every Wednesday for a new episode of Vanderpump Rules at 9.00 pm ET.

