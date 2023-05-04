“Shamefully scripted”: Vanderpump Rules fans believe episode 13 was scripted to match Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 13 featured the cast members growing suspicious of Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. The entire storyline revolved around the beginning of the infamous scandal. From Ken Todd’s cameo to Ariana Madix praising Raquel, the latest installment included it all, and thus fans felt that the episode was scripted and staged.

As the Scandoval drama was out in the open, viewers believed that Vanderpump Rules producers deliberately edited the episode to match the cheating scandal timeline.

Russell Schultz @Russell39207953 🏼 #PumpRules Tonight’s episode was so shamefully scripted I have lost all interest in Scandoval and all future ‘vals Tonight’s episode was so shamefully scripted I have lost all interest in Scandoval and all future ‘vals ✌🏼 #PumpRules

For those unaware, Bravo fans were left in shock in March when news of Sandoval cheating on Ariana with Raquel broke. Since then, viewers have been waiting for the entire drama to play out in the show.

Fans reacted to Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 13

In episode 13 of Vanderpump Rules season 10, Lisa Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd made a guest appearance. According to fans, his segment looked scripted as he dropped Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss-related bomb.

Throughout the episode, Ariana Madix’s screen time seemed more than others as she praised Raquel Leviss as a friend. It looked like producers wanted to show how Ariana used to think of Raquel before Scandoval.

Twitter users called out the show and the producers as they believed Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 13 was scripted.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Franco @FrancoandMarco #PumpRules

LVP had to rewrite this episode to feature the scandal. So scripted. It was forced on us, to believe that the group kinda knew🤷‍♂️

says "she would die for Tom"...

Katie/Tom saga soooo..boring Lala at the event, grabbing everything 🙄 Mistress no$ LVP had to rewrite this episode to feature the scandal. So scripted. It was forced on us, to believe that the group kinda knew🤷‍♂️ #ArianaMadix says "she would die for Tom"...Katie/Tom saga soooo..boringLala at the event, grabbing everything 🙄 Mistress no$ #PumpRulesLVP had to rewrite this episode to feature the scandal. So scripted. It was forced on us, to believe that the group kinda knew🤷‍♂️📺#ArianaMadix says "she would die for Tom"...😲 Katie/Tom saga soooo..boring 😴 Lala at the event, grabbing everything 🙄 Mistress no$

Cheryl 🌺🦋 @Cheryl708 #PumpRules How Ken walks in dropping the bomb about Sandoval and Raquel. You know that was scripted. How Ken walks in dropping the bomb about Sandoval and Raquel. You know that was scripted. 😂 #PumpRules

tina muzz @saddlesurfer2 Sorry. Can’t help think this is scripted. It’s too obvious. Lisa Vanderpump is a genius!! #pumprules Sorry. Can’t help think this is scripted. It’s too obvious. Lisa Vanderpump is a genius!! #pumprules

Black Girls Code @BlackGirlsCode5 This ish is scripted. Bravo and LVP are playing in our faces. That's the real scandal 🙄 #PumpRules This ish is scripted. Bravo and LVP are playing in our faces. That's the real scandal 🙄#PumpRules

Just a Girl In The World @steelrzgirl #PumpRules Ok this has to be scripted. No one is this equally stupid and psychotic, right? Ok this has to be scripted. No one is this equally stupid and psychotic, right? 😄#PumpRules

Annie Lyon @AnnieLyon This is so scripted and ridiculous. I can't even with this footage and Lala's narration. #PumpRules This is so scripted and ridiculous. I can't even with this footage and Lala's narration. #PumpRules

In the latest episode, Raquel Leviss told Lisa Vanderpump that she spent the night at Sandoval’s house as she was drunk. Lisa then passed the information to her husband Ken, who addressed the incident in front of Katie Maloney. Katie then told about it to Lala Kent, who forwarded it to James Kennedy.

As it spread like wildfire, Raquel decided to inform Ariana about the same. The latter didn’t make it a big deal. Later in the episode, Scheana Shay told her about Katie and Ally Lewber spreading rumors about the open relationship between Ariana and Sandoval. Ariana then confronted Katie, who tried to warn her friend about Raquel. But the actress shut her down and stated that she trusted Raquel and Sandoval.

In episode 13, Lala Kent was the most suspicious of Sandoval and Raquel. She even called out the TomTom co-owner in front of Ariana over him not joining the latter at her grandmother’s funeral. Lala pointed out that Tom Sandoval lied about not getting any cabs at the time. She, in fact, said in a confessional:

“Something don’t smell right with this Raquel and Sandoval ‘friendship.’ I know better than anybody that when you have a dude who is your best friend, who’s there during difficult times, then you add alcohol? You end up sitting on their face.”

While the cast members were getting suspicious, the truth is set to soon come out in the open.

The official synopsis of episode 13, titled Lady and the Glamp reads:

“Raquel’s birthday dreams come true when she embarks on a glamping trip with some of her closest friends. Lala grows suspicious about Sandoval's interest in Raquel. James and Ally attempt to work out their issues following a disastrous beach day. Ariana staunchly defends her boyfriend until she catches him in a lie.”

Meanwhile, viewers can check the local listings to re-watch the latest episode or wait for Peacock to stream it. Episode 13 will also be available on Bravo’s site.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can also opt for live streaming services such as Fubo TV, Sling, DirecTV Stream, and Philo to watch the show.

Poll : 0 votes