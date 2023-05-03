What time will Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 13 air on Bravo? Slumber party truth and more explored

Vanderpump Rules season 10 has managed to keep viewers hooked on the show so far. As it nears its end, fans are curious to know how the Scandoval drama will unfold in the series. In this week’s episode, Ariana Madix will ask Raquel Leviss whether something happened when she went to her grandmother’s funeral.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Raquel's birthday dreams come true when she embarks on a glamping trip with some of her closest friends; Lala grows suspicious about Sandoval's interest in Raquel; James and Ally attempt to work out their issues following a disastrous beach day.”

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 13 will air on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo. Those who don’t have access to the channel can opt for various live streaming services, including Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling, Philo, and DirecTV Stream.

Truth about Raquel’s slumber party with Schwartz and Sandoval revealed

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 13, Raquel Leviss will celebrate her birthday on a ranch. She will be joined by Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay, and Brock Davies. In one of the previews, Schwartz was seen taking a dig at Raquel’s dating choices as he jokingly warned Sandoval and Brock to stay away from her. He quipped by saying that the model only dates “taken” men.

Another sneak peek showed Raquel being late for a menu tasting with Lisa Vanderpump at SUR. When the latter asked why, the former pageant stated that she woke up late and stayed the night at Sandoval’s as she was drunk. Lisa gasped, implying that Raquel should not have stayed over at the TomTom co-owner’s house in the absence of Ariana Madix.

Lisa then called Sandoval to confirm the stayover part but he started deflecting and tried to lie about it. Later in the video, Lisa’s husband Ken Todd told her that he was shocked to learn that Raquel stayed the night at Sandoval’s when Ariana was at her grandmother’s funeral. As Katie Maloney heard Ken's conversation, the information soon spread like wildfire among the cast members.

A new preview showed Ariana Madix asking Raquel whether she missed anything while she was away. Raquel told her about the slumber party with Schwartz and Sandoval. In the clip, Tom Sandoval tried to explain why he lied about Raquel staying over, citing that he didn’t want to add fuel to the “open relationship” rumor.

In a confessional, Sandoval said:

“On the heels of, you know the open relationship rumor and obviously Schwartz and Raquel making out in Mexico like we just thought maybe it’d be better if everyone didn’t know, like, that little detail.”

He added that he should have told Ariana and should have gone with the truth when others asked.

Lala Kent gets suspicious about Sandoval and Raquel’s “friendship” on Vanderpump Rules

Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal has escalated off-camera, but now fans will soon be able to watch it on-camera on Vanderpump Rules. For those unaware, he cheated on Ariana with Raquel.

In a sneak peek for Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 13, Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Kristina Kelly were seen discussing Tom Sandoval’s rude behavior from the previous episode. Lala grew suspicious while the ladies were discussing Sandoval and his current behavior towards Raquel.

In a confessional in the preview clip, Lala said:

“Something don’t smell right with this Raquel and Sandoval ‘friendship.’ I know better than anybody that when you have a dude who is your best friend, who’s there during difficult times, then you add alcohol? You end up sitting on their face.”

Bravo recently shared the finale trailer as well, featuring Ariana finding out about Sandoval-Raquel’s affair. A lot of drama can be expected from the cast in upcoming episodes.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs new episodes on Bravo on Wednesdays at 9:00 pm ET.

