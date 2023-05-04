“Never saw it coming”: Vanderpump Rules react as Ariana Madix praises Raquel Leviss and calls her “loyal”

Vanderpump Rules season 10 aired episode 13 on Wednesday on Bravo. Ariana Madix was seen praising Raquel Leviss in the episode and stated that the model was kind and loyal. Seeing Ariana blindly trusting Raquel, fans felt bad for the actress as she would find out in the finale’s episode that her then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheated on her with Raquel.

Twitter sparked concern for Ariana as she came across as someone who had blind faith in Sandoval and Raquel.

Ariana was seen defending her then-boyfriend and best friend against the other cast members of Vanderpump Rules as they expressed their suspicions to her.

Fans claimed Ariana was “a terrible judge of character” as she trusted Raquel

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 13, fans went through many emotions while Ariana Madix praised Raquel Leviss.

Some viewers were shocked and unhappy, while one online user called Ariana “a terrible judge of character.” As people became aware of the off-camera drama, they were also sympathetic towards Ariana for blindly trusting Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

epalratch @lolopket Ariana is a terrible judge of character. Two examples being dating Sandoval, and befriending someone as dense as Raquel #pumprules Ariana is a terrible judge of character. Two examples being dating Sandoval, and befriending someone as dense as Raquel #pumprules

Politics Junkie @Bravo_Junkie1 #Pumprules #Vanderpumprules Oof! Ariana. How could you be so duped by Raquel. She is none of those things to you. Nothing but a snake. #Vpr Oof! Ariana. How could you be so duped by Raquel. She is none of those things to you. Nothing but a snake. #Vpr #Pumprules #Vanderpumprules

🏳️‍🌈 KMG 🏳️‍🌈 @Poetic_KT I feel so bad to see Ariana ride hard for Rachel while she’s riding Sandoval hard on the side #PumpRules I feel so bad to see Ariana ride hard for Rachel while she’s riding Sandoval hard on the side #PumpRules

Desiree @dezireme2 Ooo Ariana. Her glorifying Raquel is so hard to watch #PumpRules Ooo Ariana. Her glorifying Raquel is so hard to watch #PumpRules https://t.co/KJjQrT3T44

What nice things did Ariana say about Raquel in Vanderpump Rules episode 13?

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 13 seemed like it was more focused on how Ariana Madix used to feel about Raquel Leviss.

In the episode, Ariana, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, and Tom Schwartz accompanied Raquel to a ranch on her birthday. While Ariana and Scheana were in a tent, the former asked the singer about the beach day drama that took place in episode 12. Scheana stated that Ally Lewber hinted that Katie Maloney insinuated that Ariana and Sandoval were in an open relationship and thus she didn’t have an issue with Tom Sandoval and Raquel’s late-night dance event.

Ariana denied the open relationship rumors and said in a confessional:

“I get it. Katie hates Raquel, but Raquel is my friend and she is someone that is kind, sweet, and…loyal, and just a delight since the day I met her.”

Ariana's second round of Raquel's appreciation happened when the latter confronted Katie about the rumors. She said:

“I love Raquel. She is my dearest and closest friend. And not did I just trust her, but I trust and love my boyfriend. And so I understand how you feel, but like, I am not going to sit here and like, ‘woooah, oh! Who is Raquel?’ Like, ‘oh I don’t know her.’”

In the latest episode, Raquel celebrated her birthday with her close friends. The next day, she had a menu tasting with Lisa Vanderpump at SUR but got late as she woke up late and was drunk the night before. She revealed that she slept at Sandoval’s. The information didn’t sit well with Lisa as Ariana was not present at the apartment when Raquel stayed over.

Although the model told Ariana everything, the other cast members grew suspicious of Sandoval and Raquel. Throughout the episode, Ariana was seen defending the two in front of her friends.

The affair will come to light in the finale episode, and until then, viewers can enjoy the latest installment on Bravo’s site or on Peacock.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs new episodes every Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes