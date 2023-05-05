Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney calls Raquel “morally bankrupt” and fans agree: “The math isn’t mathing”

Most of the Vanderpump Rules cast have ended their friendship with Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval since their affair news came out. Katie Maloney was one of the co-stars who warned Ariana Madix of Raquel in the latest episodes and currently bashed the latter on an Instagram post. The singer commented on a post that slammed Raquel for using mental health as a weapon to defend her wrongdoing.

In the comment section, Katie called Raquel “morally bankrupt” and accused her of “asking for sympathies” during her mental health process. Netizens took Katie’s side while blaming the former pageant for using the condition as an excuse and insulting those who are truly struggling with mental health issues.

Fans react to Katie Maloney's "moral bankrupt" comment (Image via cici.loves.you/Instagram)

For those unversed, Raquel reportedly checked into a mental health facility post-Vanderpump Rules reunion taping. Her PR team recently posted on Instagram that she was in the facility while her account was hacked.

Netizens bashed Raquel Leviss after Katie Maloney’s comment

An Instagram user named @cici.loves.you slammed Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval for using mental health as an excuse for their affair.

A few days ago, Sandoval told a publication that the model was at the facility seeking treatment while he went to a luxury wellness spa for mental peace. Fans bashed them, stating that they ran away from the consequences.

Meanwhile, the Instagram user, @cici.loves.you, wrote:

“Weaponizing mental health is a common ‘defense’ for doing something immoral or unethical when struggling with mental health issues. Sometimes, people may try to avoid accountability by using a mental health issue to justify their behaviors.”

In the comment section of the post, Katie Maloney (Instagram handle: @musickillskate) wrote:

“Being so morally bankrupt to the point you cause this kind of chaos you better be equipped to deal with the backlash. And if your not.. then get help you need but you can’t ask for sympathies in the process. That’s all. Mental health may isn’t reserved for those who seek and destroy.”

Netizens agreed with Katie and shared their viewpoints in the same comment section. Take a look:

The entire Scandoval drama is set to unfold in the upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10.

Katie Maloney warned Ariana Madix of Raquel Leviss on Vanderpump Rules

Katie Maloney and Raquel Leviss tried to be friends in Vanderpump Rules season 10, as the girls wanted to support the latter after her breakup with James Kennedy. However, things started to go sideways since Scheana Shay pushed Katie’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, into dating Raquel.

Things got worse when Schwartz and Raquel kissed while he was going through the divorce process with Katie. So her hatred towards the model was evident; thus, Ariana Madix didn’t believe her when she tried to warn the actress of Raquel.

In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10, Katie insinuated that Ariana and Sandoval might be in an open relationship. She referred to the Abbey incident, where Ally Lewber saw Sandoval and Raquel dancing at 1 am without Ariana. When the latter confronted Katie, Ariana stated that she loved and trusted Raquel and Sandoval and that she understood why Katie was being mean to the model.

In response, Katie said:

“I hope she’s a good friend to you. I just feel like this is like a personality thing, it’s a character thing, it’s an integrity thing. And I have a hard time believing that she is like a shi**y a** person to like some people and good friend to others.”

Katie and Lala have been the cast members who have grown suspicious about Raquel and Sandoval’s friendship on the show. In the upcoming episodes, a massive fight is set to break out between Raquel and Katie.

Viewers can tune in to Bravo to watch Vanderpump Rules every Wednesday at 9.00 pm ET.

