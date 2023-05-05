What would Jennifer Lopez have done if she were Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules? Superstar weighs in on Scandoval drama

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal, aka Scandoval, has not only impacted reality TV show stars but also affected Hollywood celebrities. Jennifer Lopez recently joined the panel on The View, where she weighed in on the controversy from Vanderpump Rules.

She was asked what she would have done if she were Ariana Madix, and the actress gave a befitting reply. JLo said:

“I think I'd just walk out. Just walk out.”

For those unaware, Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were in a live-in relationship for around 10 years. But they recently broke up as she found out that he cheated on her with her best friend, Raquel Leviss.

Jennifer Lopez’s discussion on Scandoval elaborated

Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez appeared on The View on Thursday as part of a panel consisting of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Although the Hollywood superstar came on the talk show to promote her upcoming film The Mother, co-host Whoopi Goldberg started the conversation by asking about the infamous Scandoval. She asked whether JLo watches Vanderpump Rules, and in response, the singer said:

“You know I have seen it, but I don’t watch it regularly or anything like that. I know of it.”

Co-host Joy Behar further questioned:

“So what would you do … if your best friend was sleeping with your husband?”

As soon as Jennifer heard the question, she screamed in shock and placed a hand on her chest, and mentioned:

"Is that what’s happening on Vanderpump Rules?”

Sunny Hostin explained to JLo that Ariana and Tom Sandoval had been living for 10 years. Joy dropped another question for Jennifer as she asked:

“Would you be violent or would you be rational?”

The Marry Me star replied:

“I think I'd just walk out. Just walk out. You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know! That's all the info that you need."

On the other hand, Vanderpump Rules drama doesn’t seem to die down soon. While the affair news came out in March, it is set to play out in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale teased Scandoval

Vanderpump Rules season 10 recently released its finale trailer. It featured Ariana Madix finding out about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair.

The clip showed Sandoval telling Scheana Shay that he planned to break up with Ariana for a long time. The singer then asked why he didn’t do it and instead slept with her best friend. He was further seen seeking comfort from his friend Tom Schwartz.

In the trailer, Sandoval was heard saying:

“I sacrificed everything. My world just got turned upside down. I felt something I hadn’t felt in a very long time.”

The video then showed Sandoval telling Ariana Madix that he and Raquel Leviss were good friends. Ariana yelled at him and said:

“I don’t give a f**k about f***ing Raquel. Your friendship is f***ing bull***t.”

The two shouted at each other and Sandoval walked away. The next scene featured Lala Kent claiming that Sandoval has cheated on Ariana multiple times. Amidst all the drama, James Kennedy called his ex-girlfriend Raquel in the trailer and asked whether she and the TomTom co-owner were “an item,” the former pageant replied no.

The trailer also teased fans with the return of Sandoval’s ex before Ariana, Kristen Doute.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9.00 pm ET.

