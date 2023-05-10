Did Tom Sandoval shade Raquel Leviss at his concert? Netizens confused over altered lyrics: “Did he say hot or not?”

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval recently performed with his band in New York City. While performing Fountains of Wayne’s Stacey’s Mom in his concert, he altered the lyrics and added Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss’ references. The Raquel/Rachel segment went viral online as netizens were confused about whether Sandoval said she was “hot for him” or “not for him.”

While many publications stated that the TomTom co-owner threw shade at Raquel with the altered lyrics, fans still argued on social media over the correct words.

Meanwhile, Raquel Leviss is reportedly in a mental health facility seeking treatment. Vanderpump Rules season 10, on the other hand, is nearing the episodes where Ariana Madix will find out that Sandoval cheated on her with the model.

Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause also commented on Sandoval’s viral concert clip

Page Six shared an Instagram post featuring Tom Sandoval’s reference to Raquel Leviss during his concert. The comment section was overflowed with confusion and correction as some fans thought he said Raquel was “hot for him,” while many agreed with “not for him.”

Some fans who thought Sandoval said "not" slammed the Vanderpump Rules star:

The comment section also featured Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause’s remark, who wrote:

“Can someone please show the crowd? I need to see how many people are actually going to this bc [mindblown emoji].”

Not just her, former sports reporter Jen Royle and TV correspondent Rachel Uchitel too left their comments:

An earlier Page Six report suggested that Sandoval and his band have been struggling to sell tickets for concerts post "Scandoval." They performed at The Space at Westbury Theater on Long Island last week and to attract the crowd, the band provided a 2-for-1 ticket deal. Regardless of the deal, the band had to perform in the presence of an intimate crowd.

More details on Tom Sandoval’s altered Stacey’s Mom lyrics

Tom Sandoval’s altered Stacey’s Mom lyrics went viral online as he referred Raquel Leviss in it. For those unaware, the track is a pop rock song from 2003 by Fountains of Wayne.

The actual lines, which Tom Sandoval, altered read:

Stacy's mom has got it going on

She's all I want and I've waited for so long

Stacy, can't you see? You're just not the girl for me

And Sandoval’s version was:

[Tom] Schwartz’s mom has got it going on

She’s all I want and I've waited for so long

Schwartzy, can't you see? That Raquel is "HOT/NOT" for me.

Whether the Tom Tom co-owner said hot or not is still unclear. But some online users believed that Tom Sandoval said “hot.”

Tom Sandoval has been receiving backlash since people found out that he cheated on Ariana Madix. The two were in a live-in relationship for 10 years, but he betrayed her by having an affair with her best friend, Raquel Leviss.

Sandoval apologized via an online post to Ariana, but later somehow blamed her for their split. During his appearance on Howie Mandel’s podcast, Sandoval said:

“There were a lot of ways where the relationship was just lacking the intimacy, the connection. We would travel more by ourselves than we would together. I would go to weddings by myself.”

He added:

“I was in such a place just yearning for a connection. Raquel and I had become really, really good friends, confiding in each other, a source of strength.”

The Scandoval drama will soon play out in the upcoming episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10.

New episodes of the reality TV show air on Wednesdays at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

