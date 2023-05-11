“I'd end you”: Vanderpump Rules fans furious at Raquel Leviss as she disrespects Katie Maloney’s mom Teri in episode 14

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 14 featured Katie Maloney’s mom Teri Noble Maloney. She appeared in the latest episode to support her daughter for the opening of her and Ariana Madix’s eatery, Something About Her. After the party at their restaurant, the cast members attended the after-party at SUR where Teri also tagged along with the group. Towards the end, Raquel Leviss and Katie got into an argument and when Teri intervened, the former pageant disrespectfully responded.
Raquel’s rude behavior towards Teri didn’t sit well with online users. They slammed the model on Twitter.
The argument was related to Raquel making out with Katie’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, in Mexico.
Tom Sandoval defended Raquel and talked rudely to Teri
In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 14, Katie Maloney’s mom Teri Noble Maloney made an appearance. When Katie and Raquel Leviss were having an argument over Tom Schwartz’s kiss, Teri intervened.
As the latter called Raquel’s name, the former pageant rudely said, “What Teri?” and rolled her eyes, saying “Oh God!”
Katie immediately shut down Raquel and mentioned not to disrespect her mother. Lala Kent too jumped in and asked where Raquel was raised. As the conversation continued, Tom Sandoval was seen intervening and defending Tom Schwartz and Raquel’s Mexico moment.
In a confessional, Sandoval stated that Teri fighting her daughter's battles was “tacky.” Vanderpump Rules fans slammed Raquel as well as a few of them bashed Sandoval for their rude behavior towards Teri.
Teri Noble Maloney is the mother of Katie Maloney and Rockey Maloney. She had the kids with Richard Maloney. Not much information about Teri is available online.
Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 14 recap: Teri and Raquel’s interactions explored
In Vanderpump Rules season 10, Teri and Raquel first met just after Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding. The big drama that happened during the event was Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz’s kiss.
Schwartz and Katie Maloney were not divorced at the time, and the two had made a pact that they would not date anyone from the group. But he broke the pact, which led to a disastrous result. Teri returned in the latest episode to support her daughter’s new eatery.
She met the group at SUR and had an interaction with Raquel Leviss. While Katie and the latter were having an argument over Schwartz, Teri intervened and said:
“Can I ask something?”
Raquel [with a rude tone] stated:
“What Terri?”
Teri added:
“When we had dinner, did my conversation to you mean anything?”
Raquel annoyingly said:
“Oh My God!”
Katie got furious at the way the former pageant reacted to her mother’s statement. She shouted:
“Don’t say ‘Oh God!’ That’s my mom. Treat her with some f***ing respect.”
Lala joined Katie and asked where Raquel was raised and told her to walk away.
Further in Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval and Ariana were seen standing there while the argument was still going on. When Teri recalled their first conversation and mentioned how inappropriate it was of Raquel to just claim to make out with Schwartz, Tom Sandoval raised his voice and said:
“They [Katie and Schwartz] were not together.”
The entire conversation turned into a big fight when Raquel told Katie:
“You filed for divorce. If Schwartz and I made out or not, it’s like none of your business.”
Katie angrily got up and started walking out when Schwartz followed her and tried to calm her down. As he defended Raquel, the ex-wife got furious and it escalated when Raquel came to apologize. The latter said she was an empathetic person, to which Katie replied:
“You're absolutely not an empathetic person. You've displayed zero empathy!”
Only time will tell whether their feud will continue in the next episode or the entire focus will be shifted to Tom Sandoval and Raquel’s affair drama.
