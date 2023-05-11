“I'd end you”: Vanderpump Rules fans furious at Raquel Leviss as she disrespects Katie Maloney’s mom Teri in episode 14

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 14 featured Katie Maloney’s mom Teri Noble Maloney. She appeared in the latest episode to support her daughter for the opening of her and Ariana Madix’s eatery, Something About Her. After the party at their restaurant, the cast members attended the after-party at SUR where Teri also tagged along with the group. Towards the end, Raquel Leviss and Katie got into an argument and when Teri intervened, the former pageant disrespectfully responded.

Heather @heather7785 I dont know how katie didnt backhand raquel. Anyone sasses my mom and I'd end you. #PumpRules I dont know how katie didnt backhand raquel. Anyone sasses my mom and I'd end you. #PumpRules

The argument was related to Raquel making out with Katie’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, in Mexico.

Tom Sandoval defended Raquel and talked rudely to Teri

In Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 14, Katie Maloney’s mom Teri Noble Maloney made an appearance. When Katie and Raquel Leviss were having an argument over Tom Schwartz’s kiss, Teri intervened.

As the latter called Raquel’s name, the former pageant rudely said, “What Teri?” and rolled her eyes, saying “Oh God!”

Katie immediately shut down Raquel and mentioned not to disrespect her mother. Lala Kent too jumped in and asked where Raquel was raised. As the conversation continued, Tom Sandoval was seen intervening and defending Tom Schwartz and Raquel’s Mexico moment.

In a confessional, Sandoval stated that Teri fighting her daughter's battles was “tacky.” Vanderpump Rules fans slammed Raquel as well as a few of them bashed Sandoval for their rude behavior towards Teri.

thedrunkandtherestless @winejugs It’s weird how some of you guys have so much hatred towards bravolebs you can’t even respond logically. You know damn well you wouldn’t want someone speaking to your mom that way. I’ve never been a fan of Katie but I wanted to jump through the screen for her #PumpRules It’s weird how some of you guys have so much hatred towards bravolebs you can’t even respond logically. You know damn well you wouldn’t want someone speaking to your mom that way. I’ve never been a fan of Katie but I wanted to jump through the screen for her #PumpRules

𝙰𝚜𝚑𝚕𝚎𝚢 𝚁𝚎𝚐𝚒𝚗𝚊 💋 @ClassicFilmDame The literal second that stupid Raquel rolled her stupid eyes and opened her stupid mouth to smart off at Teri, I was ready for Katie to claw her eyes out. I continue to ride for @MusicKillsKate . You come for my mom, you won’t live to even try it a second time. #PumpRules The literal second that stupid Raquel rolled her stupid eyes and opened her stupid mouth to smart off at Teri, I was ready for Katie to claw her eyes out. I continue to ride for @MusicKillsKate. You come for my mom, you won’t live to even try it a second time. #PumpRules

Ms. Motivated, MHA @mzasia103 Idk how Katie was able to not smack Raquel tonight. First you show up to my event bringing up some bs for no reason, then you disrespect my mom and then you touch me??? #PumpRules Idk how Katie was able to not smack Raquel tonight. First you show up to my event bringing up some bs for no reason, then you disrespect my mom and then you touch me??? #PumpRules https://t.co/a1oLh3LIJl

Candiace’s Cash Bar @realityisfar4me I’m glad Katie brought her back down to earth. If that was my mom she would have not been able to speak when I was done with her Rachel really thought she was the new queen bI’m glad Katie brought her back down to earth. If that was my mom she would have not been able to speak when I was done with her #PumpRules Rachel really thought she was the new queen b 😂😂 I’m glad Katie brought her back down to earth. If that was my mom she would have not been able to speak when I was done with her #PumpRules

moirawebb @moirawebb #VanderpumpRules I just saw Rachel (Raquel) say “Oh God” dismissively to Terri (Katie’s mom) and I almost threw a chair through the window. Then that MFer Sandoval comes in to yell at her! #PumpRules I just saw Rachel (Raquel) say “Oh God” dismissively to Terri (Katie’s mom) and I almost threw a chair through the window. Then that MFer Sandoval comes in to yell at her! #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules https://t.co/jbanRhU0i5

Kris @xomentionitall Just so we all know, disrespecting any mom… had it been my mom. All my class and poise is out the window and you will get the wrath of me. How Katie held back is beyond ME! Had she thrown her water or slapped Raquel, it’s all fair #PumpRules she should have thrown water at her Just so we all know, disrespecting any mom… had it been my mom. All my class and poise is out the window and you will get the wrath of me. How Katie held back is beyond ME! Had she thrown her water or slapped Raquel, it’s all fair #PumpRules she should have thrown water at her

Rach @rachaelamellor The disrespect to Katie’s mom? Oh helllllll no. I would have lost my mind if someone disrespected my mom like that. #PumpRules The disrespect to Katie’s mom? Oh helllllll no. I would have lost my mind if someone disrespected my mom like that. #PumpRules

Nikki @LilyVLove It would’ve been on right then and there The audacity of Raquel to talk to Katie’s mom like that?!It would’ve been on right then and there #PumpRules The audacity of Raquel to talk to Katie’s mom like that?! 😠 It would’ve been on right then and there #PumpRules https://t.co/yhveqbh0NA

Teri Noble Maloney is the mother of Katie Maloney and Rockey Maloney. She had the kids with Richard Maloney. Not much information about Teri is available online.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 14 recap: Teri and Raquel’s interactions explored

Daily Bravo 💌 @dailybravomail #PumpRules “The idea kindda like… stayed there” ughhh the fact that Katie’s mom had to cry for Raquel to even understand how insensitive she was being is so cringe. And little did we know, another seed was already planted in her head and she had her eyes on someone else “The idea kindda like… stayed there” ughhh the fact that Katie’s mom had to cry for Raquel to even understand how insensitive she was being is so cringe. And little did we know, another seed was already planted in her head and she had her eyes on someone else 😰 #PumpRules https://t.co/E6PIdmpQs6

In Vanderpump Rules season 10, Teri and Raquel first met just after Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding. The big drama that happened during the event was Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz’s kiss.

Schwartz and Katie Maloney were not divorced at the time, and the two had made a pact that they would not date anyone from the group. But he broke the pact, which led to a disastrous result. Teri returned in the latest episode to support her daughter’s new eatery.

She met the group at SUR and had an interaction with Raquel Leviss. While Katie and the latter were having an argument over Schwartz, Teri intervened and said:

“Can I ask something?”

Raquel [with a rude tone] stated:

“What Terri?”

Teri added:

“When we had dinner, did my conversation to you mean anything?”

Raquel annoyingly said:

“Oh My God!”

Katie got furious at the way the former pageant reacted to her mother’s statement. She shouted:

“Don’t say ‘Oh God!’ That’s my mom. Treat her with some f***ing respect.”

Lala joined Katie and asked where Raquel was raised and told her to walk away.

Further in Vanderpump Rules, Sandoval and Ariana were seen standing there while the argument was still going on. When Teri recalled their first conversation and mentioned how inappropriate it was of Raquel to just claim to make out with Schwartz, Tom Sandoval raised his voice and said:

“They [Katie and Schwartz] were not together.”

The entire conversation turned into a big fight when Raquel told Katie:

“You filed for divorce. If Schwartz and I made out or not, it’s like none of your business.”

Katie angrily got up and started walking out when Schwartz followed her and tried to calm her down. As he defended Raquel, the ex-wife got furious and it escalated when Raquel came to apologize. The latter said she was an empathetic person, to which Katie replied:

“You're absolutely not an empathetic person. You've displayed zero empathy!”

Only time will tell whether their feud will continue in the next episode or the entire focus will be shifted to Tom Sandoval and Raquel’s affair drama.

Tune in to Bravo every Wednesday to watch a new episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10 at 9.00 pm ET.

