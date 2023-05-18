Vanderpump Rules finale recap: Why are fans lauding James Kennedy for calling Raquel Leviss post Scandoval exposé?

Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale turned out to be intense and explosive after Ariana Madix found out that Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with Raquel Leviss. The episode featured the aftermath of Scandoval exposé that left Sandoval and Raquel with no friends on the show. To tell the model that she has no support of the cast, her ex-fiance James Kennedy called her and threw shade at her choices.

The finale episode saw James calling Raquel and putting her up on speaker while Lala Kent, Ally Lewber, and Katie Maloney were present in the same room. He threw insults at his former fiancée, leaving fans in splits. Viewers lauded him for the epic moment.

RoyallyRealHousewives 🇮🇹❤️🤍💚 @team_giudice #pumprulesfinale James Kennedy for the win tonight! That was the best thing I have seen on TV! #Pumprules James Kennedy for the win tonight! That was the best thing I have seen on TV! #Pumprules #pumprulesfinale

All the cast members stood up in support of Ariana Madix and bashed Sandoval and Raquel in Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale.

“I hope James gets nominated for an Emmy”: Fans enjoyed James’ call scene with Raquel

In the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval broke up after his affair with Raquel Leviss came to light. As soon as the news reached other cast members, they were seen bashing Raquel and Sandoval in the episode.

James Kennedy was seen hurt by the TomTom co-owner’s part in Scandoval as he thought of Sandoval as one of his closest friends. However, James didn’t have any empathy for his ex-fiancee Raquel. He called her up when Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Ally Lewber were at his apartment and then shaded the model for choosing Sandoval.

Viewers were left in splits with James Kennedy’s way of handling the call. Take a look at fans’ reactions as they lauded him for shading Raquel on call:

The Morally Corrupt Faye Resnick @munstershoes I hope James gets nominated for an Emmy for calling Raquel on speaker while everyone listened #PumpRules I hope James gets nominated for an Emmy for calling Raquel on speaker while everyone listened #PumpRules

Island Girl🌺 @datlife808

When James told Raquel she’s not the brightest chick and the smartest thing she’s ever done is fu*k around with Sandoval for 7 months… #pumprules When James told Raquel she’s not the brightest chick and the smartest thing she’s ever done is fu*k around with Sandoval for 7 months…#pumprules https://t.co/Ban9J0qUxs

julian @julian_hagins1 Not James calling Raquel directly to insult her lmao #PumpRules Not James calling Raquel directly to insult her lmao #PumpRules https://t.co/NxNNgSwYeE

tiggobitties @Bluntkween1 James calling Rachel dumb is giving me everything bc for years we saw him try and excuse her lack of brain #PumpRules James calling Rachel dumb is giving me everything bc for years we saw him try and excuse her lack of brain #PumpRules

Jasmin @Jasminsword #PumpRules James is so petty and hilarious James is so petty and hilarious 😭😭#PumpRules

chantal @chantall3112 James eating UP RACHEL IM LIVING #PumpRules James eating UP RACHEL IM LIVING #PumpRules

Ever Evolving @luckyariesEren #PumpRules James is amazing for calling Rachel James is amazing for calling Rachel 😂😂#PumpRules

The epic call moment in the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale started with James Kennedy asking Raquel Leviss:

“How do you feel about what you’ve done is pretty much what’s going on?”

Before she could respond in a complete sentence, he dropped another question.

“Like, are you and Sandoval an item now, Raquel?”

The former pageant said no, but it seemed like James didn’t believe her. He added:

“Really!! How about losing every single person that you thought liked you in Los Angeles?”

She replied saying that it was “eye-opening” for her, to which, he stated that she lied to “everyone’s face” and ruined the friendships she was trying to build around her.

James continued:

“You literally like trashed it for like Sandoval’s little c**key c**k. Like his stinky 40-year-old c**k, like seriously, Raquel!”

She said he was the last person she would want to explain anything. James clapped back as he described Raquel as “not the brightest chick.” According to fans, James was the man of the season with his sarcastic comments, which viewers will see further in the reunion episodes.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale recap

Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale started with Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval’s break up. She stated that she regretted loving him and called out Raquel Leviss for smiling all along during her affair with Sandoval.

Raquel and Sandoval, on the other hand, hugged each other and appeared on camera together as a couple for the first time. She wanted to tell her family about Sandoval, while the latter didn’t seem interested in it.

Later in the episode, Scheana Shay was seen breaking down in tears because she and Raquel were best friends before Scandoval. The singer mentioned that Raquel filed a temporary restraining order against her. The finale episode saw Katie Maloney and Scheana becoming friends as they were seen fighting in previous episodes.

While Tom Schwartz was concerned about his business due to Scandoval, Lisa Vanderpump was seen comforting Tom Sandoval. In addition to most of the cast members, Ariana also found a friend in Sandoval’s ex Kristen Route. The latter was his girlfriend before Ariana.

After a bombshell finale, viewers will be served with explosive reunion episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10 in the coming weeks.

