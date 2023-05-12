“James kennedy strikes again”: Fans can’t get over James Kennedy’s “worm with a mustache" insult in Vanderpump Rules reunion trailer

The most-awaited trailer of the Vanderpump Rules reunion has arrived! On Thursday, Bravo released the sensational preview for the season 10 reunion, featuring host Andy Cohen addressing Scandoval to the cast. While all the co-stars bashed Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss, James Kennedy’s shades were one of a kind.

Two insults that left fans in splits were — he called Sandoval, “You’re a worm with a mustache” and called both Raquel and Sandoval, “poo poo heads.” Twitter users couldn’t get over James’ insults that made the viewers laugh.

The highlight of the reunion trailer was the aftermath of the Scandoval drama. For those unversed, Sandoval cheated on Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. Sandoval and Ariana dated for over nine years and were in a live-in relationship, while Raquel was the actress’ best friend.

Twitterati states: “count on James for comedic relief” in Vanderpump Rules reunion trailer

Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion is expected to be quite intense. The cast members and host Andy Cohen have created a lot of hype around it. And now, the trailer showed Andy asking tough questions while the cast stand up in support of Ariana Madix and slammed Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Amid a lot of fights and chaos in the trailer, fans found comic relief from James Kennedy. The phrases he used to shade Sandoval and Raquel left netizens in splits.

In one segment, he called Sandoval:

“You’re a worm with a mustache.”

In another scene, he addressed the TomTom co-owner and Raquel as:

“Both of you poo poo heads.”

Andy was looking down and called his name in a lower and serious tone. In response, James said in a kid’s voice:

“I am gonna get sent for time out.”

The next shot featured Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix laughing. Fans, too, found James hilarious in Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion trailer.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

R-E-L @ariepatts This is going to be a tense reunion, but we can always count on James for comedic relief. #PumpRules This is going to be a tense reunion, but we can always count on James for comedic relief. #PumpRules https://t.co/WQv1wO9LKc

Bravoholic Memes ✨ @Bravoholic4life James calling Scandavol a worm with a mustache makes me even more excited for the damn reunion #pumprules James calling Scandavol a worm with a mustache makes me even more excited for the damn reunion #pumprules

☽ @waddlesyo



James to Sandoval in the reunion trailer



🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻 🏻

#PumpRules “You’re a worm with a mustache.”James to Sandoval in the reunion trailer “You’re a worm with a mustache.”James to Sandoval in the reunion trailer 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻😹💀#PumpRules

kesha ✨ @keesh808 #PumpRules omg James calling Tom & Rachel poo poo heads in the reunion trailer omg James calling Tom & Rachel poo poo heads in the reunion trailer 😂😂 #PumpRules

Kiwipop2 @Kiwipop21 #pumprules Somehow amidst all the drama, James yelling “poo poo heads” was sincerely the most surprising part of the reunion trailer Somehow amidst all the drama, James yelling “poo poo heads” was sincerely the most surprising part of the reunion trailer 😂 #pumprules

💕💕 @hermunstershoes YOURE A WORM WITH A MUSTACHE I LOVE YOU JAMES KENNEDY!! #pumprules YOURE A WORM WITH A MUSTACHE I LOVE YOU JAMES KENNEDY!! #pumprules https://t.co/MmkafURjxR

Rena Bonina✨ @sarena_g #PumpRules l #VanderpumpReunion I swear to god I have been walking around my house like a crazy person saying “Poo poo head” & “You’re a worm with a mustache” to myself!! 🤣 James Kennedy is the number one friend in the group now! #VanderpumpRules I swear to god I have been walking around my house like a crazy person saying “Poo poo head” & “You’re a worm with a mustache” to myself!! 🤣 James Kennedy is the number one friend in the group now! #VanderpumpRules l #PumpRules l #VanderpumpReunion

Christina Ladam @ChristinaLadam ‍ insult. I have watched the VPR reunion trailer ~20 times and I just want to thank James Kennedy for making me smile and laugh today (a really hard day). "You're a worm with a mustache" is ainsult. I have watched the VPR reunion trailer ~20 times and I just want to thank James Kennedy for making me smile and laugh today (a really hard day). "You're a worm with a mustache" is a 👩‍🍳💋 insult.

James and Raquel used to date and were engaged before the latter called off their engagement in the season 9 reunion. In the latest season, Raquel was seen diving into the dating world once again.

She initially went out with co-star Peter Madrigal, then made out with RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais’ son Oliver Saunders, kissed Tom Schwartz, and finally got involved with Tom Sandoval.

Throughout season 10, Raquel was slammed by her co-stars for her dating decisions and drunken behavior.

Ariana Madix to find out about Sandoval’s affair in season 10 finale

Bravo will air the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale next week, featuring the revelation of Scandoval. Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal came out in the open in March and at the time, season 10 filming was still going on.

Therefore, the cameras captured the moments when Ariana Madix found out about his boyfriend and best friend having an affair. According to the season 10 finale trailer, Sandoval will receive a lot of backlash from the cast members, except for Tom Schwartz. The latter consoled Sandoval as he was seen crying in the trailer.

Raquel, on the other hand, didn’t have to face anyone and receive their wrath, as shown in the clip. However, she was seen getting cozy with Sandoval.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale will air on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 9.00 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can catch up on the previous episodes on the network’s site or on Peacock.

