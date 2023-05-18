“Tv GOLD”: Vanderpump Rules fans troll Tom Sandoval X Raquel Leviss for their “they love you” moment in season finale

Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale was full of drama as Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ affair was exposed. Sandoval’s cheating scandal popularly known as Scandoval was featured in episode 15, leading to his and Ariana Madix’s breakup. In the finale, the TomTom co-owner and Raquel appeared as a couple for the first time on camera, but their interaction made fans cringe.

However, one scene where Sandoval told Raquel that “they love you,” but she heard it wrong and replies, "I love you” left viewers in splits. Fans trolled the two on social media.

Sandoval admitted in the finale to Scheana Shay that he was planning to break up with Ariana anyway.

“The cringe level is high”: Twitterati reacts to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ “love you” scene

Katie Drennen @thekatiedrennen



They are TRASH.



#PumpRules I didn’t breathe once during this scene.They are TRASH. I didn’t breathe once during this scene. They are TRASH. #PumpRules https://t.co/YSmd0laFxX

Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale saw Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss being paranoid as their affair came out in the open. The former pageant wanted to tell her family about him but was scared of how they would react. So Sandoval comforted her, stating that her family loved her.

He said:

“They love you.”

Raquel, who kept her hands on her face as she was worried about the aftermath of Scandoval, replied:

“I love you, too.”

Sandoval corrected:

“I said, they love you. But I love you, too.”

It looked like Raquel and Sandoval confessed their love for each other for the first time to each other. Fans claimed that they had a cringe moment while watching the scene, but didn’t leave an opportunity to troll Raquel and Sandoval for their “love you” blunder on Twitter.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

Erin Savage @ErinSavage3722

Says "they love you", she says "I love you" back 🫠

The cringe level is high

#PumpRules Tom calls Raquel Ariana 🫢Says "they love you", she says "I love you" back 🫠The cringe level is high Tom calls Raquel Ariana 🫢Says "they love you", she says "I love you" back 🫠The cringe level is high#PumpRules https://t.co/MLSbnVEgiW

TJ @tjue2 The way she so immediately reciprocated “I love you” to his misspoken mustache mumbling is giving “Come to my Puppy Party” giddiness #pumprules The way she so immediately reciprocated “I love you” to his misspoken mustache mumbling is giving “Come to my Puppy Party” giddiness #pumprules

sante's personal attorney @bitterjry

"i love you too"

"i said THEY love you. but i do love you" "they love you""i love you too""i said THEY love you. but i do love you" #pumprules "they love you""i love you too""i said THEY love you. but i do love you" #pumprules https://t.co/qez9XEAx4q

m @favedaisy my jaw is still on the ground from that “they love you” “I love you too” scene #PumpRules my jaw is still on the ground from that “they love you” “I love you too” scene #PumpRules

christina @murphystina

“They love you”

“I love you too”

#PumpRules Can we talk about this painful moment…“They love you”“I love you too” Can we talk about this painful moment… “They love you”“I love you too” #PumpRules

M ✨ @mothpaperwords I cackled when Tom said “they love you” and Raquel replied with “I love you.” A freaking delusional clown. You could tell he was already over her THAT day. #pumprules I cackled when Tom said “they love you” and Raquel replied with “I love you.” A freaking delusional clown. You could tell he was already over her THAT day. #pumprules

reidykins @thereidfeed



“I said *they* love you ha”



“Oh ”



#pumprules “I love you too 🤭”“I said *they* love you ha”“Oh “I love you too 🤭”“I said *they* love you ha”“Oh 😅” #pumprules https://t.co/nKagX9wyit

After their “love you” moment in the finale episode, Raquel Leviss told Sandoval that they always thought that they would not continue seeing each other if it wasn’t worth it. She mentioned that the way their affair drama got “imploded” was not “ideal at all.”

The two hugged each other and stated that they couldn’t kiss each other because of the cameras as they felt it would be weird.

Vanderpump Rules finale: Raquel Leviss confessed why she went for Tom Sandoval

urswiththestars @urswiththestars #scandoval #losethemhowyougetthem The moment the bloom fell off the rose, and Raquel admits to Tom that even she thinks he’s a POS. #pumprules The moment the bloom fell off the rose, and Raquel admits to Tom that even she thinks he’s a POS. #pumprules #scandoval #losethemhowyougetthem https://t.co/E6EgwpoY0L

The finale episode of Vanderpump Rules season 10 was explosive as Ariana Madix found out his nine-year of boyfriend Tom Sandoval cheated on her with her BFF Raquel Leviss.

In a confessional, the Vanderpump Rules producer asked Raquel why she went for Sandoval. In response, she said:

“I was just so curious to know what it would be like to be physical with someone that you love, ‘cause I already knew that…I loved him [Sandoval] as a friend. And I’ve never, like, had s*x like that before. I should have, like, completely removed myself from the situation. But I did not have the willpower to not see him.”

The two were seen brainstorming the situation, but Raquel was also thinking of her future with Sandoval. She had doubts as she said:

“I even, like, even with you is like questionable. It’s like, ‘Am I really going to put my life on the line for someone that would cheat on someone they love so much? Because then that makes me think that you will be capable of doing that to me. And I don’t wanna get caught up in this world with another romance where I am like blind to these things.”

While Sandoval assured her about their relationship, the two have not yet officially announced whether they were a couple.

Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale streams on Peacock and will be available on Bravo’s site.

