"Straight up wicked": Vanderpump Rules fans in shock after Ariana reveals on WWHL that Raquel sent letters to Sandoval

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix appeared on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, right after the season 10 finale. The most awaited appearance saw the reality star reflect on life after breaking up with her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval after his affair with fellow cast member and former best friend Raquel Leviss.

The Vanderpump Rules season finale documented the aftermath of the affair and Ariana's breakup with Sandoval. The episode was filled with revelations and packed with drama, but it was Ariana's appearance on WWHL that viewers were waiting for. And the cast member served tea like no other.

Ariana: “I don’t buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house like 4 days ago.” #PumpRules Andy: “there were reports that [Tom & Rachel] broke up.”Ariana: “I don’t buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house like 4 days ago.” #WWHL Andy: “there were reports that [Tom & Rachel] broke up.”Ariana: “I don’t buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house like 4 days ago.” #WWHL #PumpRules https://t.co/T0Uvl6EgKw

Amidst reports that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss broke up, WWHL host Andy Cohen asked Ariana about the same. In response, she said:

"I don't buy that at all. She was sending letters to my house like 4 days ago."

Ariana further clarified that while she didn't open them, she noted that it was addressed to Tom Sandoval. Fans, however, were shocked at the news and took to social media to slam Raquel for her actions. One tweeted:

Reviewcentalk @reviewcentalk #pumprules Writing letters and sending it to his house that he still shares with Ariana screams manipulative. Those letters may be addressed to Tom but they're meant for Ariana. They're meant to trigger her. That's just straight up wicked. #WWHL Writing letters and sending it to his house that he still shares with Ariana screams manipulative. Those letters may be addressed to Tom but they're meant for Ariana. They're meant to trigger her. That's just straight up wicked. #WWHL #pumprules

Fans shocked at Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix's revelation on WWHL

While the Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale might have delivered a significant amount of shock and drama to viewers and loyal fans of the franchise, nothing prepared them for Ariana's big revelation on WWHL.

Ariana revealed that Raquel was sending letters from the treatment facility that the latter reportedly enrolled in. The Vanderpump Rules star further explained that the letters were addressed to her now ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval directly. Ariana was also unsure if they were handwritten letters as she hadn't opened them,

Fans were extremely shocked at the revelation and proceeded to express the same on Twitter. Check out what they have to say.

heebejeebes era @bruh16110500 #WWHL Ariana not buying the breakup and dropping tea that Raquel sent letters to Tom to her home??? #PumpRules Ariana not buying the breakup and dropping tea that Raquel sent letters to Tom to her home??? #PumpRules #WWHL https://t.co/4jxhpmiXGR

Abbey Bonadies @abbeybonadies #WWHL Ariana spilling that they aren’t broken up because Rachel has been sending Sandoval letters from her facility!!!!! and Ariana had to bring it in from the mailbox!!!! I am lost for words!!!! #PumpRules Ariana spilling that they aren’t broken up because Rachel has been sending Sandoval letters from her facility!!!!! and Ariana had to bring it in from the mailbox!!!! I am lost for words!!!! #PumpRules #WWHL https://t.co/7kEi0K5TPm

#pumprules #WWHL “she was sending letters to my house four days ago” “she was sending letters to my house four days ago” #pumprules #WWHL https://t.co/IxDpNC46cz

Fans were furious at Raquel and kept slamming her. Check it out.

Echo @EchoDoesRadio #WWHL Every single detail just gets worse. Why is she sending letters? It’s giving fatal attraction. #PumpRules Every single detail just gets worse. Why is she sending letters? It’s giving fatal attraction. #PumpRules #WWHL

Ashley @Asheystew #PumpRules Rachel is sending letters to Tom at his and Ariana’s house???? She can’t send them to Schwartz house so he can give them to sandoval? Wtf. This is all just so sick. #WWHL Rachel is sending letters to Tom at his and Ariana’s house???? She can’t send them to Schwartz house so he can give them to sandoval? Wtf. This is all just so sick. #WWHL #PumpRules

Jodie @makeupbeanmua #WWHL Not the snail mail love letters from the mental health facility .. so she can watch instagram stories but can’t send a text ? Or is she blocked and has no other way to reach him .. #pumprules Not the snail mail love letters from the mental health facility .. so she can watch instagram stories but can’t send a text ? Or is she blocked and has no other way to reach him .. #pumprules #WWHL https://t.co/f5uTh3GcyV

#PumpRules #WWHL Raquel is sending letters addressed to Tom to him and Arianas house?! TO THIS DAY?! Nah. Let it burn. Raquel is sending letters addressed to Tom to him and Arianas house?! TO THIS DAY?! Nah. Let it burn.#PumpRules #WWHL https://t.co/krPXLpupms

MizJawnson @mizjawnson #WWHL Ariana saying Raquel is still sending handwritten letters to Scandoval! The audacity of that homewrecking snake! #PumpRules Ariana saying Raquel is still sending handwritten letters to Scandoval! The audacity of that homewrecking snake! #PumpRules #WWHL

🅳🅴🅴♡ @SweetDee85 #pumprules not ariana saying rachel been sending love letters to their house for sandoval. again, very diabolical. #WWHL not ariana saying rachel been sending love letters to their house for sandoval. again, very diabolical. #WWHL #pumprules

Multiple reports allege that Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have broken up

On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Vanderpump Rules fans were eagerly awaiting for the season 10 finale when they were hit with another breaking news from multiple reports. Sources exclusively told The Messenger that Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have broken up two months after their affair became public and shook the Bravo fandom.

One of the sources revealed that Tom Sandoval was struggling to come to terms with life amidst chaos that ensued after fan rage and the extreme reach of the scandal, now termed as "Scandoval." The source further told the outlet:

"His relationships with everyone right now are on the back burner, and he's focusing on his music. He's about to turn 40 and trying his best to move away from all of this, but he's struggling at times. Like anyone trying to better themselves, it's one day at a time."

An exclusive byter from an insider told Page Six:

“Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her."

In March 2023, news broke that Vanderpump Rules star had broken up with Tom Sandoval, her boyfriend of over 9 years. She caught an explicit video of him and her then best-friend Raquel Leviss while she accompanied Tom to his Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras show.

Since then, both Tom and Raquel individually released statements of apology towards Ariana. While the former now has gone back to playing his music in different shows, Raquel has chosen to be out of the limelight and has allegedly left her PR team to manage her social media.

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules started on a regular note but only escalated in viewership, business, and drama after the Scandavol affair shook the nation. While Ariana revealed on WWHL that she was "very happy and very satisfied" with her life currently, amidst reports of her dating a new man.

