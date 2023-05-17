"Such frauds": RHONJ fans claim Teresa and Louie lied about their private investigator claim on WWHL

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) star Teresa Giudice appeared on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) with Andy Cohen to discuss the season and specifically the finale episode on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. She discussed her dynamics with Joe and Melissa Gorga, reflected on their feuds throughout the season and shared her opinion on multiple issues.

RHONJ OG Teresa Giudice was asked to reflect on her now-husband Louie Ruelas' revelation about hiring Bo Dietl, a private investigator to get scoop on fellow cast members on the show. Teresa denied the same when in a previous Q/A session, she agreed to defend her husband on the same.

When Andy probed further, both she and Louie denied the allegations and claimed that the latter had never contacted the investigator. Fans, however, believed that Teresa was lying and took to social media to slam the housewife. One tweeted:

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice denies husband Louie Ruelas hired an investigator

During an appearance on WWHL with Andy Cohen, RHONJ housewife Teresa Giudice was asked about husband Louie Ruelas hiring private investigator Bo Dietl for getting inside information about the cast members. Host Andy Cohen slipped the question in two different scenarios and received opposite answers.

In the first session, Teresa was asked to defend her husband's actions. When asked if she could defend Louie hiring a private investigator to get information about the ladies, she agreed to do so. However, at a later Q/A session, she was asked a fan question which said:

"Why do you all say that Margaret has an arsenal when you're now-husband hired a private investigator to monitor the cast?"

In response, the RHONJ OG housewife denied that Louie ever hired a private investigator and explained that he wouldn't waste his money on the same. When Andy pointed out that Louie himself claimed to do so during the episode, Teresa expressed that her husband only said it because he was frustrated with the cast.

The WWHL host further pushed Teresa and asked if her husband "pulled it out of nowhere," to which she confessed to asking Louie about the same and him declining it. When Andy pointed the quesiton towards Louie, he said:

"Yeah I was at the end of my rope, it was long and frustrating, you know? Trying to get married.."

Andy further pointed out that it was an "amazing thing" to come up with, indicating that the two were trying to escape the situation, and asked Teresa as to why she defended his alleged actions previously during their conversation.

The RHONJ housewife responded:

"Yes....First of all, you know how much that would cost? How many people are on the cast to investigate each person..Do you think we would have wanted to waste our money on that? No. I rather he waste his money on me."

In the season finale episode of the series, Louie got into an argument with Joe and Melissa Gorga when he accidentally revealed that he was told by one of his best friends and private investigator Bo Dietl "knew the truth about everybody."

This sparked a debate amongst RHONJ fans, who felt that if Margaret was accused of having an "arsenal," then what Louie did was nothing different.

Fans believe RHONJ couple Louie and Teresa are lying on WWHL

Fans quickly pointed out Teresa's two different versions of Louie hiring an investigator. They believed that the couple were lying and that the latter definitely hired Bo Dietl to get scoop on fellow castmates. Check it out.

Fans continued to slam Louie for lying about it while sitting in the audience. Check it out.

Season 13 of RHONJ has been an extremely intense watch for viewers. With the installment coming to an end, there is only more to come. Next week's episode will have viewers witness Teresa's wedding to Luis and will also document drama with Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Don't forget to tune in to the special episode next Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

