Who is Bo Dietl? RHONJ fans shocked at Louie Ruelas' revelation about the private investigator in season 13 finale

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired its season finale episode on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other but also dealing with personal issues, relationship troubles and strained family dynamics. Viewers witnessed a lot of chaos and drama throughout the one-hour time frame.

On the season finale episode of RHONJ, Louie Ruelas revealed that he found out about the cast's rumors and scandals from a private investigator named Bo Dietl, who is one of his best friends.

Bo Dietl worked as a Police Officer and detective at the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for two decades.

He then proceeded to open his own investigative firm called Bo Dietl & Associates, which according to his LinkedIn page "become one of the premier investigative and security firms in the nation and is a full service organization providing a wide variety of investigative and security services to corporate and individual clients worldwide."

This shocked fans, who thronged to Twitter to express their shock. One tweeted:

Jared Alexander @heyyitsjared



Who really has the arsenal here?



Louie literally got on camera and taunted the entire cast saying he’s got information on themWho really has the arsenal here? #RHONJ Louie literally got on camera and taunted the entire cast saying he’s got information on themWho really has the arsenal here? #RHONJ https://t.co/odBSUpoqlT

The Giudice-Gorga-Ruelas families clash on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members gathered for Dolores and boyfriend Paulie's Irish party. The evening started out well with a few ladies trying to resolve their issues. However, drama soon followed and led to a lot of confrontations after a rumor finally made it all the way to Melissa.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Flappers of Fury, reads:

"Everyone gathers at Paul and Dolores' house for their Irish Prohibition Party, but the night of drinking, gambling and fun quickly goes downhill when a festering secret is finally revealed to Melissa; the Gorgas make a divisive decision."

At the beginning of the RHONJ episode, Danielle sat down with Melissa to tell her about the rumor that had been swirling around about the latter. The rumor was that Melissa cheated on her husband Joe Gorga with another man. However, Melissa already knew about the rumor.

Melissa further explained that Teresa had previously called Joe Gorga over to her house and told him the rumor, but he didn't believe it. She also decided to confront Teresa about it, which led the ladies to clash. The two cast members got into an argument and while Melissa wanted an explanation, Teresa didn't want to give her any "energy."

The clash on RHONJ only got worse when their husbands got involved. Teresa explained it was her now-husband Louie who called Joe Gorga to the house to reveal that Margaret was the source of the rumor, and not her. Louie, for his part, also agreed with his wife and explained he was the one who called Joe.

Later into the night, Louie revealed that a Bo Dietl, private detective, knew information about a lot of the ladies in the cast. Melissa accused Louie of being extremely angry with her, which didn't sit well with Joe. The latter called out fellow househusband on his behavior.

This only led to Louie and Joe Gorga further clashing with each other by the end of the RHONJ episode.

Fans shocked at Louie's revelation on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to express their shock that Louis having a private investigator looking into the cast members' lives. They slammed him for the same. Check out what they have to say.

Chadwick @ohchadwick



#RHONJ WTF? Louie said he got information on all of them from famous NYPD private investigator Bo Dietl. So who’s the one with the arsenal? WTF? Louie said he got information on all of them from famous NYPD private investigator Bo Dietl. So who’s the one with the arsenal?🚩🚩🚩 #RHONJ https://t.co/MIMHAUcIyO

Albie (Housewives & Madonna Super Fan) @_MANDONNA_ 🏻 for protecting his wife and the other women in the room including Margaret from Louie, the psychotic and instigator. I pray for Teresa this man is dangerous. I really commend Joe🏻 for protecting his wife and the other women in the room including Margaret from Louie, the psychotic and instigator. I pray for Teresa this man is dangerous. #RHONJ I really commend Joe 👏🏻 for protecting his wife and the other women in the room including Margaret from Louie, the psychotic and instigator. I pray for Teresa this man is dangerous. #RHONJ https://t.co/KG1mjUT8nZ

jay @JaysRealityBlog Louie’s best friend, who is a private investigator, told him info about everyone in the group?! What… #RHONJ Louie’s best friend, who is a private investigator, told him info about everyone in the group?! What… #RHONJ

Jared Alexander @heyyitsjared



WHAT ARE WE ACTUALLY WATCHING RIGHT NOW Did Louie just say…he’s talking with a private investigator about these women?!WHAT ARE WE ACTUALLY WATCHING RIGHT NOW #RHONJ Did Louie just say…he’s talking with a private investigator about these women?! WHAT ARE WE ACTUALLY WATCHING RIGHT NOW #RHONJ

JadedBrand🦋 @Jaded_Brand Did Louie just say he had his PI friend bring him information on everyone in the group? WHY??? So sketch!! #RHONJ Did Louie just say he had his PI friend bring him information on everyone in the group? WHY??? So sketch!! #RHONJ

Other fans also slammed Louie for his behavior during Melissa. Check it out.

Albie (Housewives & Madonna Super Fan) @_MANDONNA_ If y’all don’t believe Louie created all this mess than here it is the truth in full. He should’ve told Melissa and Joe together and not just Joe by himself. This man is Brooks 2.0 #RHONJ If y’all don’t believe Louie created all this mess than here it is the truth in full. He should’ve told Melissa and Joe together and not just Joe by himself. This man is Brooks 2.0 #RHONJ https://t.co/0qWrUb7r9P

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre Louie is so b*tch made. You’re lying that Melissa tried to fight you when you’re the one that tried to approach her? Lol now y’all are gonna leave so she doesn’t “blame you?” It’s giving no story prepared after being clocked #RHONJ Louie is so b*tch made. You’re lying that Melissa tried to fight you when you’re the one that tried to approach her? Lol now y’all are gonna leave so she doesn’t “blame you?” It’s giving no story prepared after being clocked #RHONJ https://t.co/Got8DrR6wL

Christian Rodriguez (he/him/his) ☀️🌴 @portofdreams Louie looks like the damn Joker making these faces with all the blood rushing to his face. Like, I can’t. He’s a textbook narcissist and his bullshit namaste personality is all a façade. #RHONJ Louie looks like the damn Joker making these faces with all the blood rushing to his face. Like, I can’t. He’s a textbook narcissist and his bullshit namaste personality is all a façade. #RHONJ

tom @thom_ahs Look at Louie “the peacemaker” red in the face, eyes bugging out of his head, talking shit and getting exposed for trying to break up Melissa and Joe Gorga. He’s a fraud and a manipulator. #RHONJ Look at Louie “the peacemaker” red in the face, eyes bugging out of his head, talking shit and getting exposed for trying to break up Melissa and Joe Gorga. He’s a fraud and a manipulator. #RHONJ

Bravo Boyfriends @BravoBoyfriends Am I the only one who’s thinking Louie is the true villain here #RHONJ Am I the only one who’s thinking Louie is the true villain here #RHONJ https://t.co/lWAkTqROyQ

Season 13 of RHONJ has been an intense watch so far. The installment saw the cast members embroiled in gossip, scandal and confrontations. They will be seen hashing it all in the reunion episode. Viewers will have to wait and see what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

