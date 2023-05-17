Who is Bo Dietl? RHONJ fans shocked at Louie Ruelas' revelation about the private investigator in season 13 finale

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired its season finale episode on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other but also dealing with personal issues, relationship troubles and strained family dynamics. Viewers witnessed a lot of chaos and drama throughout the one-hour time frame.
On the season finale episode of RHONJ, Louie Ruelas revealed that he found out about the cast's rumors and scandals from a private investigator named Bo Dietl, who is one of his best friends.
Bo Dietl worked as a Police Officer and detective at the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for two decades.
He then proceeded to open his own investigative firm called Bo Dietl & Associates, which according to his LinkedIn page "become one of the premier investigative and security firms in the nation and is a full service organization providing a wide variety of investigative and security services to corporate and individual clients worldwide."
This shocked fans, who thronged to Twitter to express their shock. One tweeted:
The Giudice-Gorga-Ruelas families clash on RHONJ
Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members gathered for Dolores and boyfriend Paulie's Irish party. The evening started out well with a few ladies trying to resolve their issues. However, drama soon followed and led to a lot of confrontations after a rumor finally made it all the way to Melissa.
The official synopsis of the episode, titled Flappers of Fury, reads:
"Everyone gathers at Paul and Dolores' house for their Irish Prohibition Party, but the night of drinking, gambling and fun quickly goes downhill when a festering secret is finally revealed to Melissa; the Gorgas make a divisive decision."
At the beginning of the RHONJ episode, Danielle sat down with Melissa to tell her about the rumor that had been swirling around about the latter. The rumor was that Melissa cheated on her husband Joe Gorga with another man. However, Melissa already knew about the rumor.
Melissa further explained that Teresa had previously called Joe Gorga over to her house and told him the rumor, but he didn't believe it. She also decided to confront Teresa about it, which led the ladies to clash. The two cast members got into an argument and while Melissa wanted an explanation, Teresa didn't want to give her any "energy."
The clash on RHONJ only got worse when their husbands got involved. Teresa explained it was her now-husband Louie who called Joe Gorga to the house to reveal that Margaret was the source of the rumor, and not her. Louie, for his part, also agreed with his wife and explained he was the one who called Joe.
Later into the night, Louie revealed that a Bo Dietl, private detective, knew information about a lot of the ladies in the cast. Melissa accused Louie of being extremely angry with her, which didn't sit well with Joe. The latter called out fellow househusband on his behavior.
This only led to Louie and Joe Gorga further clashing with each other by the end of the RHONJ episode.
Fans shocked at Louie's revelation on RHONJ
Fans took to social media to express their shock that Louis having a private investigator looking into the cast members' lives. They slammed him for the same. Check out what they have to say.
Other fans also slammed Louie for his behavior during Melissa. Check it out.
Season 13 of RHONJ has been an intense watch so far. The installment saw the cast members embroiled in gossip, scandal and confrontations. They will be seen hashing it all in the reunion episode. Viewers will have to wait and see what's more in store for them.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.