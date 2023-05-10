"Something just not right": Luis Ruelas' outburst about Joe Gorga leaves RHONJ fans shocked

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other and their families, while also navigating personal dynamics, strained friendships and dynamics, as well as a lot of family drama. Viewers witnessed a lot of drama throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Luis addressed his frustrations with Joe and Melissa Gorga's alleged unwillingness to attend his and Teresa's wedding. Luis was furious with Joe Gorga and blamed him for not treating his own sister right. The cast member ranted out his issues and told his now-wife that he is removing her from the snake pit, which were the Gorgas.

Fans were shocked to see Luis' reaction by the end of the episode, when they felt that he always vouched for peace and calm. One tweeted:

Dena McQuarn @blessing1958 I would never sit still while my fiancé say despicable thing about my family, but Teresa did. Louie is dangerous he’s Not helping the situation only making it worst. Something just not right #RHONJ I would never sit still while my fiancé say despicable thing about my family, but Teresa did. Louie is dangerous he’s Not helping the situation only making it worst. Something just not right #RHONJ

The hit Bravo series has received a lot of attention since the past few years that it has been on air. Cast members of season 13 include OG housewives include OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs.

They were accompanied by newcomers Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral. Former cast member Jackie Goldschneider returned to the franchise as a "friend" of the housewives, as well as newbie Jennifer Fressler.

Luis has an outburst on this week's episode of RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members dealing with personal and family issues throughout the episode. Dolores and boyfriend Paul Connell navigated their relationship with the former's ex-husband Frank Catania. Newcomer Danielle Cabral spoke about her estranged brother, while fellow newbie Rachel Fuda discussed adopting her stepson Jaiden.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Rat in the Street, reads:

"The Catanias go out for a celebratory family dinner, with Paul and Brittany included; Frank continues to poke at Paul as Paul hints there may be more than just one wedding in the group's near future; Rachel and John share big news with Jaiden."

The focus on tonight's RHONJ episode was Teresa and Luis navigating their relationship with the former's brother and sister-in-law Joe and Melissa Gorga. Teresa had previously mentioned that Melissa had declined the invitation for the Gorgas to be present at the rehearsal dinner.

By the end of the episode, Teresa told Luis that she had tried getting in touch with her brother but he never responded. Luis then began expressing his frustrations with Joe Gorga's behavior. He was angry at the latter for calling Teresa "miserable" and pointed out that Joe didn't want to see his sister happy.

Luis further mentioned that Joe was projecting his insecurities to Teresa. He termed the Gorga patriarch "devilishly calculated" and expressed that he would keep dealing with the hurt, and was "ready to react." When Teresa asked if her fiance was going to talk to her brother, Luis said:

"I wanna talk to your brother as much as I wanna talk to a rat in the street. I find him boring, I couldn't even share a cup of water with him. It's disgusting."

Luis expressed that he only showed love for Joe Gorga initially, but the latter potentially felt threatended. The RHONJ star noted that if he were to fight with Joe at the party that night, then Teresa wouldn't recognize him.

By the end of the episode. Luis noted that he'd had enough of the Gorgas and didn't want them in the wedding, and said that he was pulling Teresa "out of the snake pit."

Fans slam Luis for his outburst about the Gorgas on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to slam Luis for his outburst. They felt that his real intentions came out in the episode, as opposed to his peace and calm exterior that he always portrayed. Check it out.

Bravo Boyfriends @BravoBoyfriends Am I the only one who’s thinking Louie is the true villain here #RHONJ Am I the only one who’s thinking Louie is the true villain here #RHONJ https://t.co/lWAkTqROyQ

Cyndi B @cynmdmi Louie creeps me TF OUT! I don't care. He is trouble & this is going to blow up in a million BAD ways. He is literally describing his own personality. AND has no one ever noticed how crazy his eyes get? He is about to go all savior mode....not good. Teresa is in trouble. #RHONJ Louie creeps me TF OUT! I don't care. He is trouble & this is going to blow up in a million BAD ways. He is literally describing his own personality. AND has no one ever noticed how crazy his eyes get? He is about to go all savior mode....not good. Teresa is in trouble. #RHONJ

tom @thom_ahs Louie is NASTY. He manipulates Teresa, tries to manipulate the audience by pretending to be a peacemaker, and is only with Teresa for the fame. He is horrible for her and widening the divide between Teresa and Joe way worse than anything Melissa has ever said or done. #RHONJ Louie is NASTY. He manipulates Teresa, tries to manipulate the audience by pretending to be a peacemaker, and is only with Teresa for the fame. He is horrible for her and widening the divide between Teresa and Joe way worse than anything Melissa has ever said or done. #RHONJ

Sassy Sonya @sonyam401 This Louie guy is making me dizzy one minute he’s sweet, reasonable, reaching out to everyone to get them together the next minute he’s disgusted with everyone doesn’t want them around anymore #RHONJ This Louie guy is making me dizzy one minute he’s sweet, reasonable, reaching out to everyone to get them together the next minute he’s disgusted with everyone doesn’t want them around anymore #RHONJ

PichelleTVFit @IAMPICHELLE twitter.com/mikeal6118/sta… Mikeal6118 @mikeal6118 And Louis mask is off #rhonj And Louis mask is off #rhonj https://t.co/sb0Lkyk7KT Boom! Louis probably has been talking like this the whole time, but now it’s in front of the camera and that’s why Teresa looked terrified! I know this wasn’t the first she’s heard Louis rant against her brother! #RHONJ Boom! Louis probably has been talking like this the whole time, but now it’s in front of the camera and that’s why Teresa looked terrified! I know this wasn’t the first she’s heard Louis rant against her brother! #RHONJ twitter.com/mikeal6118/sta… https://t.co/gJrMqLMhhf

Fans continued to slam Luis for his behavior. Check it out.

Jimmy Esposito @JimmyEspo Louie you did not give even one example of what Joe or Melissa did that deserved that 5 minutes of venom . Louie you are disgusting. #RHONJ Louie you did not give even one example of what Joe or Melissa did that deserved that 5 minutes of venom . Louie you are disgusting. #RHONJ

SAM6 @travelong6 Louie will be the demise of Teresa and Teresa will blame it on Joe and Melissa. #RHONJ Louie will be the demise of Teresa and Teresa will blame it on Joe and Melissa. #RHONJ https://t.co/guMtamyeBI

cool @pizzasandpearls this rant from Louie scaring me right now. Teresa run! #RHONJ this rant from Louie scaring me right now. Teresa run! #RHONJ https://t.co/6Y5gOcapgj

Cool Girl @Tea_witdre Teresa you just said Joe never ignored your call, this of the first time but earlier in the season you were saying the diametrical opposite. If she can’t see that Louie is giving textbook abusive behavior then idk what to say. #RHONJ Teresa you just said Joe never ignored your call, this of the first time but earlier in the season you were saying the diametrical opposite. If she can’t see that Louie is giving textbook abusive behavior then idk what to say. #RHONJ https://t.co/yx1pNYOXxK

Season 13 of RHONJ has been dramatic with each passing episode. As the installment nears its close, the cast members will get into more complicated dynamics, which will lead to more conflicts and heated arguments, jeopardizing many relationships. Viewers will have wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, May ,16 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

