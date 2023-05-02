RHONJ season 13 episode 13 release date, air time and plot

Bravo's RHONJ (Real Housewives Of New Jersey) season 13 is set to return with another episode this week. There is a lot of drama going on as Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice feud on and off.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of Real Housewives Of New Jersey reads:

“The ladies reflect on their Ireland trip with mixed emotions; Danielle wants to tell Melissa the gossip, but Jennifer hopes she won't until after Tre and Louie's vows; Melissa feels her relationship with Teresa has hit a wall and is ready to give up.”

Episode 13 of RHONJ season 13 will air on May 2, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs have all returned to the show for this season of RHONJ, while Jackie Goldschneider has joined as a friend. Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda have joined the show as well.

RHONJ (Real Housewives Of New Jersey) season 13 episode 13 is titled Messes & Bridesmaid Dresses

This week's episode of Real Housewives Of New Jersey, titled Messes & Bridesmaid Dresses, will focus on the ladies' Ireland trip and Melissa and Teresa's withering relationship. Meanwhile, Danielle wants to share some gossip with Melissa, but Jennifer does not want Danielle to open her mouth until Teresa's wedding is over in order to keep the gossip spicy.

This episode sees Melissa Gorga give up on her relationship with Teresa Giudice. There has been an exchange of words between them. There have been comments made by Teresa on Melissa's marriage or on her niece Antonia Gorga since Melissa is the wife of Teresa's brother.

A preview clip for episode 13 shows Teresa Giudice's family and friends throwing a surprise bridal shower for her.

Furthermore, there was quite a bit of tension between Teresa and Melissa when they were in the same room. Other clips show the housewives preparing gifts for Teresa Giudice's surprise bridal shower.

What happened in episode 12 of season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

After a series of dramas, conflicts, and feuds, the episode ended with a bag of entertainment for its fans. In addition to Jennifer Aydin planning Teresa's party, the housewives also took part in an Irish whiskey tasting.

Meanwhile, Danielle Cabral also had some confrontations with Rachel and Margaret. Based on the synopsis of Real Housewives Of New Jersey season 13 episode 12, released on April 25:

“Paul's family stops by the castle for a visit on the last full day in Ireland; Jennifer plans a hen party to celebrate Teresa; the ladies take part in an Irish whiskey tasting; Danielle confronts Rachel and Margaret over their treatment of her.”

Teresa and Melissa are currently in a very serious situation. Starting with the rumors that Melissa was cheating on Joe, to Melissa learning that Teresa played a pivotal role in spreading the rumors and Melissa not attending Teresa's wedding, things have gone from bad to worse for the RHONJ stars.

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey season 13 episode 13 airs on May 2, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes