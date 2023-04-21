"Teresa is done": Teresa Giudice's Instagram story post RHONJ reunion taping has fans speculating split with the Gorgas

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 filmed the reunion episode on Thursday, April 20, 2023. Host Andy Cohen shared snippets throughout the course of filming the reunion and fans thronged to social media to express their questions, predictions, and ideas. It was evident throughout the day that there was a lot of drama that transpired.

RHONJ cast members for their part also took to their Instagram stories to dish about the aftereffects of the reunion. Joe Gorga took a lunch break with fellow house husbands Frank Catania, John Fuda, and Joe Benigno and dished on the drama from a fellow castmate. Jennifer Adyin, for her part, called the reunion "doozy" and stopped by to grab a pizza.

However, it was Teresa Giudiece's Instagram story that caught the attention of fans. She shared a post from another page, which had a picture of Buddha, and said that when "wrong people" left one's life, "right things" begin to happen. Fans believed that it was the end for Teresa and the Gorgas, with one even saying that Teresa was "done and free."

Fans react to RHONJ star Teresa Giudice's Instagram post

RHONJ star Teresa Giudice hints at breakup with the Gorgas (Image via teresagiudice/Instagram)

After RHONJ cast member Teresa shared the story, fans were quick to point out that the story was posted soon after the reunion stopped filming. They also realized that she had hinted at a permanent fracture in her relationship with Melissa and Joe Gorga. Both families have been feuding for many, many years and it looks like the end is not too far away.

While some said that Teresa's story was "very telling," others said that the story seemed to be sending a message.

The Gorga-Giudice feud has reached a boiling point in RHONJ season 13

While the two families have been engaged in a feud for the longest time, it all came to a high last season. Teresa felt that the two Gorgas weren't supportive of her relationship with Luis. She also fought with Melissa for not supporting her sister-in-law when castmate Margaret spread rumors about Luis.

The season 12 reunion saw clear cracks in their relationship after Teresa didn't invite Melissa to be her bridesmaid. At the reunion, she also called her brother a "b**ch boy," which didn't sit well with the Gorgas.

Season 13 of RHONJ also documented the two families' strained relationship. Melissa initially declined Teresa's invitation to become a bridesmaid. Melissa and Joe were also upset that Teresa didn't invite Melissa's side of the family to her wedding. Eventually, the Giudice-Gorga kids' relationship also came into the picture.

In a recent episode, the ladies were on a cast trip to Ireland when newcomer Rachel asked Teresa if the kids from both families were close. The latter explained that her daughter Milania had concerns about her cousin Antonia Gorga not making it to her sweet 16. Melissa, however, was frustrated about Teresa talking badly about her daughter.

The latest RHONJ episode saw Melissa hinting at her husband Joe Gorga that they were not going to be part of the wedding. Eventually, as viewers already know, the Gorgas didn't attend Teresa and Luis' wedding.

While viewers might witness a few heartwarming scenes between Teresa and Melissa in the upcoming episode, things will soon turn downhill. If the trailer is anything to go by, the families will only sever their relationship even more.

In a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live (WWHL), host Andy Cohen noted to guest Melissa that everything seems to be done and dusted between the Gorgas and the Giudices. However, the housewife explained that it wasn't the case. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness what's more to come.

RHONJ airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

