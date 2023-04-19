"Marge is ridiculous": RHONJ fans slam Margaret after she accuses Danielle of "talking behind her back" 

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other on their cast trip to Ireland to celebrate Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas. While some focused on the fun part of the trip, others were involved in serious discussions concerning impending issues, creating significant drama.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Margaret confronted Danielle about the latter stating that the housewife had an "arsenal" of information about fellow ladies. Margaret accused the newcomer of "talking behind her back." Fans, however, felt that Margaret indeed had an arsenal and Danielle was just pointing it out, so there was no reason to be mad. One tweeted:

QueenNadz @QueenNadz6 Marge is ridiculous… so offended by the word arsenal but continues to threaten people with her digging and stockpiling things to throw in Danielle’s and Jen’s faces #rhonj Marge is ridiculous… so offended by the word arsenal but continues to threaten people with her digging and stockpiling things to throw in Danielle’s and Jen’s faces #rhonj

The hit Bravo series has received a fair share of support and criticism over the past few years that it has been on the air.

Season 13 of the show marked the return of OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jennifer Aydin. They were accompanied by newcomers Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fressler appear as "friends" of the housewives.

Margaret confronts Danielle for her comments on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members getting ready for a brand new day on their cast trip in Ireland. The previous night saw them having fun drinking and partying as part of Teresa's bachelorette party. While it seemed like the ladies were having fun, drama soon followed the next morning as the ladies hashed out impending issues.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled I Smell A Rat, reads:

"Celebrating Teresa's bachelorette party, the ladies live it up by hitting a pub with the locals on their first night in Ireland; tensions are reignited between Danielle and Rachel when the rat is let out of the bag."

The RHONJ ladies sat down to have brunch the following morning when Melissa revealed that Danielle had called Rachel a "rat." This shocked the latter as well as fellow cast members. Eventually, they decided to hash it out with Danielle.

As Danille made her way to the room, things quickly turned dramatic when Rachel confronted her about her comment. The former stood her ground and expressed that she was only having a moment with her fellow newbie and was conversing about what she'd heard - Margaret having an arsenal on fellow ladies.

Margaret accused the RHONJ newcomer of "talking behind her back." The housewife expressed that she'd helped Danielle and was kind to her. She also believed that the newbie was influenced by her friendship with Teresa and Jennifer. She called Danielle a "professional s*** talker."

Danielle, for her part, painted references to Margaret having an "arsenal." She hinted at the latter spreading rumors about Teresa's fiance Luis last season as well as making Jennifer's husband Bill Aydin's affair public. Margaret, however, accused Danielle of "character assassination."

Fans react to Margaret's behavior towards Danielle on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to express concerns with Margaret's accusations towards Danielle. They felt that the newbie only told the truth about the former and Margaret shouldn't be angry about Danielle speaking the truth. Check it out.

Jamesee (James-E) @thjaychristian Danielle needs her voice heard. Marge needs to chill and be quiet 🤫 #RHONJ Danielle needs her voice heard. Marge needs to chill and be quiet 🤫#RHONJ

Girlwhoplaystennis @Princess0937 Ummm Marge aka trout mouth your own soldiers said the same thing about you multiple seasons. So why the hell are u upset that Danielle said it. This is the only storyline you have so I know u want to hold on it cause u truly can’t afford to be unemployed, literally #RHONJ Ummm Marge aka trout mouth your own soldiers said the same thing about you multiple seasons. So why the hell are u upset that Danielle said it. This is the only storyline you have so I know u want to hold on it cause u truly can’t afford to be unemployed, literally #RHONJ https://t.co/wvhMeWj1ne

Jennifer Grady @jenngradybklyn Marge totally has an arsenal of stuff she thinks she's accumulated against the group and every time someone confronts Marge on it she acts the plum fool. 🙄 #RHONJ Marge totally has an arsenal of stuff she thinks she's accumulated against the group and every time someone confronts Marge on it she acts the plum fool. 🙄#RHONJ

Some fans were quick to point out that Margaret indeed had an "arsenal" about fellow ladies and that she shouldn't feel bad or angry about someone pointing that out.

😈💥💥😈 @LaLaEagleEyez

#RHONJ Margaret is the biggest hypocrite on housewives. How is it okay in her mind if she repeats things to people but if Jennifer, Teresa or Danielle do it, all hell breaks loose. So ridiculous! Margaret is the biggest hypocrite on housewives. How is it okay in her mind if she repeats things to people but if Jennifer, Teresa or Danielle do it, all hell breaks loose. So ridiculous! #RHONJ

Mr. Housewives @MrHousewives #RHONJ Now Marge, I love you a lot, but why get angry when people say you have an arsenal, when you yourself say in your intro that you’re a lethal enemy Now Marge, I love you a lot, but why get angry when people say you have an arsenal, when you yourself say in your intro that you’re a lethal enemy 😅 #RHONJ

ramona's plunger @__sorrry @Andy How is Marge LIVID that the girls told the newbies she has an "arsenal" of information to use if you cross her when her literal tagline is "I'm a loyal friend and a lethal enemy" ????? #RHONJ @Andy How is Marge LIVID that the girls told the newbies she has an "arsenal" of information to use if you cross her when her literal tagline is "I'm a loyal friend and a lethal enemy" ????? #RHONJ

Joey Enoel @joeyshowyoudoin Why is Marge upset about someone saying she has an arsenal to use against people, WHEN SHE’S SAID IT HERSELF?!!!!! #RHONJ Why is Marge upset about someone saying she has an arsenal to use against people, WHEN SHE’S SAID IT HERSELF?!!!!! #RHONJ

Season 13 of RHONJ is getting intense with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast members will be involved in even more complicated dynamics, leading to more conflicts and confrontations. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness it all.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

