RHONJ season 13 episode 11: Release date, air time, and plot details

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 is all set to air a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 18, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo. The forthcoming episode will document cast members spending quality time together in Ireland while also involving themselves in serious conversations surrounding family drama, strained friendships, and personal relationships.

Episode 11 of RHONJ will have the cast members enjoying their stay in Ireland and also celebrating Teresa Giudice's upcoming nuptials with Luis Ruleas. However, impending issues with the event will cause significant drama as the housewives will be seen addressing issues amongst themselves or side with certain castmates.

The hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Over the years it has been on the air, and the show has received its fair share of love and criticism from fans.

Viewers have loyally been following the cast member's journey all these years and continue to do so by expressing their viewers openly on social media.

What to expect from this week's episode of RHONJ?

Season 13 of RHONJ has been extremely dramatic this time around. Cast members include OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, and Margaret Josephs. They are accompanied by newcomers Rachel Fuda and Danielle Cabral. Jackie Goldschneider joined the cast as a "friend," alongside fellow newbie Jennifer Fressler.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, I Smell A Rat, reads as:

"Celebrating Teresa's bachelorette party, the ladies live it up by hitting a pub with the locals on their first night in Ireland; tensions are reignited between Danielle and Rachel when the rat is let out of the bag."

A few preview clips of the upcoming RHONJ episode teased what fans can expect. The cast members were seen having a gala time at a pub, drinking and partying as part of Teresa Giudice's bachelorette party.

The preview also teased a heated argument between Margaret and Jennifer. Meanwhile, as the ladies gathered for breakfast, Melissa revealed that Danielle had previously called Rachel a "rat," a statement which was documented in the previous episode.

From the preview clip, it seems like Margaret took the most offense at the "rat comment," as she was seen calling Danielle a "professional f***ing s***talker" and "delusional." The RHONJ newcomer, for her part, explained in another scene to Jennifer that Margaret was acting "borderline psychotic."

Danielle further hinted that Margaret's actions were due to the fact that her ex-best friend Laura's comments about her might be true. Laura had previously stated that the housewife had an "arsenal" on fellow ladies.

The preview also documented a feud between Teresa and Melissa. When fellow RHONJ cast members asked whether the two family kids were close, the former pointed out that they were, but not after Melissa's daughter Antonia didn't turn up for Teresa's daughter Milania's sweet 16.

When Melissa confronted Teresa about blaming Antonia, it struck a heated conversation between the two.

The preview clip ended with the RHONJ ladies talking about Dolores and boyfriend Paul Connell's relationship. The star mentioned that he was hinting at a proposal when he asked her to look at rings. Dolores also revealed that the couple were living together and that her children were supportive of it.

Season 13 of RHONJ has been very dramatic with each passing episode. In the coming weeks, viewers are only set to witness more drama as the cast resolves impending differences and deals with complicated dynamics. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness it all.

Catch a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 18, at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo.

