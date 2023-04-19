"This phone call proves it": Why do RHONJ fans feel Melissa and Joe never wanted to be at Teresa's wedding?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other on their cast trip to Ireland and celebrate Teresa Giudice's bachelorette ahead of her wedding to Luis Ruelas. While some focused on the fun, others chose drama.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Melissa argued with Teresa after the latter addressed her concerns with their kids not being close. Teresa expressed how her daughter Milania was hurt with Antonia Gorga not being present on her birthday. Melissa, however, accused Teresa of speaking badly about her daughter.

Later on in the episode, Melissa called her husband Joe to detail her feud with Teresa. She also expressed not wanting to be present at the wedding. Fans believed that Melissa just wanted an excuse and that the Gorgas never wanted to attend the wedding in the first place. One tweeted:

EmilyM @EmilyMockler1 I knew from the start, Melissa and Joe were looking for any excuse not to go to the wedding and blame it on Teresa. This phone call proves it. #RHONJ I knew from the start, Melissa and Joe were looking for any excuse not to go to the wedding and blame it on Teresa. This phone call proves it. #RHONJ

Melissa Gorga addresses feud with Teresa Giudice on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members enjoying their fun Ireland trip. Throughout the one-hour time frame, viewers witnessed a fair share of laughter and drama as the ladies engaged in serious conversations over impending issues.

The ladies were traveling to go shopping in the episode when Dolores Catania and Teresa Giudice spoke about their respective divorces. The latter expressed how close she was to her ex-husband Joe Giudice after facing issues with him over a decade. The housewife also noted that her now-husband Luis Ruelas was also close with her ex because of her four daughters.

RHONJ newcomer Rachel Fuda took the opportunity to ask whether Teresa and Melissa's kids were close. The former explained that they were but noted that her daughter Milania Giudice was upset about her cousin sister Antonia Gorga not being there for her birthday.

Melissa, however, got into a heated argument and accused Teresa of speaking badly about her daughter. Although her co-star maintained that it wasn't her intention and that she was only conveying her daughter's feelings, Melissa didn't agree.

When Teresa expressed her wish to have both the family's kids close, Melissa said:

"Oh of course it would help if I was in your wedding and you showed an example of what closeness is. So. You're not helping the situation. Maybe show them what closeness is in a family."

As the RHONJ ladies were shopping, Melissa addressed her concerns about the argument with Teresa to friend Margaret. Speaking about her co-star's comments, she said:

"She [Teresa] is pointing her finger now at my daughter. All is I is her never saying anything positive. It always like "My brother...you," and now it's Antonia. Pretty soon it's going to be little Joey looked at me wrong."

By the end of the RHONJ episode, Melissa spoke to her husband Joe Gorga about her argument with Teresa. She expressed shock and disgust at Teresa for allegedly saying negative things about her daughter. She further said:

"Bringing the kids in it...To me, as a mom, it's an all time low. It's like, at this point, I just feel so far gone from her Joe, like, I swear, for the first time ever, it ran through my body that I'm like...I'm not sure that we belong at the wedding."

Joe Gorga, for his part, called his sister a "hypocrite" and expressed that Teresa's actions were to make the couple look bad.

Fans react to Melissa and Joe Gorga's conversation on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to express that the Gorgas only needed an excuse to be out of the wedding and the argument in tonight's episode provided it. Check it out.

Some fans felt that the Gorgas used the issue to create a storyline for the season.

Season 13 of RHONJ is getting dramatic with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast will be seen getting into more complicated dynamics, leading to more drama. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see what's more to come.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

