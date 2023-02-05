How many kids Rachel Fuda has? RHONJ season 13 newcomer’s family explored

Rachel Fuda will be seen making her reality TV debut with her appearance on season 13 of Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ). The new installment is set to premiere on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The show will feature cast members addressing past issues and navigate personal, professional and family dynamics while also being involved in drama.

Rachel will make her appearance on RHONJ with her husband and three kids, alongside fellow newcomers Danielle Cabral and Jennifer Fessler.

The hit series will also feature OG Housewives Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Melissa Gorga, and Margaret Josephs. Jackie Goldschneider, who previously appeared as a lead cast member, has taken a step back and will return with the title of "friend."

The official synopsis of the show and its cast reads:

"After a tumultuous year that tested loyalties and reignited feuds, the ladies of the Garden State are learning that when it comes to planting seeds, you reap what you sow. Marriage, friendships and families have been pushed to the limit, but will 2022 be the year to finally repair what’s been broken?"

RHONJ newbie Rachel Fuda has a tight-knit family

RHONJ newcomer Rachel Fuda is a successful American businesswoman with two kids under 2 years old who she shares with her husband John and is also responsible for her stepson Jaiden, who is 15 years old. The star comes into the group as Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania's friend.

Rachel became acquainted with Melissa after the latter's son Gino and the newbie's stepson Jaiden became the best of friends at school. Jaiden will be introduced to viewers in the latest installment. According to her Bravo bio, the star instantly took over as her stepson's "maternal figure" after being introduced to him through her husband.

The RHONJ star "credits Jaiden with being someone who opened her heart in a way she could never have imagined." After Rachel married John, the couple welcomed two daughters, Gianella Jolie (Gigi) and Giuliana Rose Fuda.

In an interview with Distractify, Rachel revealed that viewers will gain an insight into her and Jaiden's bond, and said:

“Everyone will get to see the adoption process and how that comes to fruition. And, you know, how that gradually takes place. So I'm really excited to connect with other blended families and people that are, you know, maybe going through similar situations, and, you know, connecting and talking through that and hearing from people. You know, just like relating.”

The RHONJ newcomer works full time for her and her husband's joint business venture Valet King. They are also fully focused on expanding John's family company Fuda Tile. As per the season trailer, Rachel will be seen spending time with Melissa, Dolores and Margaret throughout the season.

Margaret even stated that the newbie reminded her of a "glamorous Tim Burton character." Rachel calls herself a "total dictator mom," and will be seen spending time with her family. In the interview, she also opened up about being a close-knit family and said:

“I think that family therapy is always a positive thing. And I think it can help even the most perfect families in the world. And that certainly has helped us.”

Ahead of her appearance on RHONJ, she also talked about bonding with her kids and said:

"Anything worth having is not easy, and having a blended family is no different. It can be extremely hard to navigate. Be patient, take your time, and just always lead with love.”

Rachel has over 7K followers on Instagram and uses the platform to update her followers with vacation pictures, pictures with friends and family, as well as her fitness journey.

RHONJ season 13 promises viewers a lot of love, laughter, fights, emotions, and a lot of drama as compared to its previous installment. As the ladies navigate issues between them, they are set to deliver a lot of quality content for their loyal fans. Viewers will have to stay tuned to see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to catch the season 13 premiere on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

