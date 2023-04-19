"This guy needs some real therapy": Luis Ruelas crying video goes viral ahead of RHONJ reunion

A video of reality star Luis Ruelas crying while mentioning the Rue La La clothing company has surfaced online. In the same, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star can be seen seemingly claiming to have insider knowledge about the organization. Sources believe that the clip was released to promote the show’s reunion. Meanwhile, netizens have taken to social media to express concern for the 47-year-old.

The video in question was released by Instagram account @bravosnarkside. In the same, Luis suggested that he was one of the people who started the company. However, there is no information available online that proves the same. He said in the video:

“I was a lost soul you know, I’m in the parking lot right now. I’m walking into this building, Rue La La, what’s right behind me, and it’s like, why is it R-U-E-L-A? It’s a joke, you know, nobody knows that… And my last name is Ruelas.”

Luis Ruelas goes on to speak about all the “amazing things” he has done. He went on to add:

“All of it together does not amount to what you’ve done, you’re doing to me, and what you’re allowing me to have with you… so special.”

At the end of the clip, Luis Ruelas stated that he felt like he lost “half a billion dollars yesterday” and could not “feel it anywhere” in his “body.”

Netizen claims Luis Ruelas video was released to promote RHONJ reunion

Fellow Instagram account @rhonjsource claimed that the video must have made it online from the hands of reality stars Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga to promote the show’s reunion. The account claimed that a source told them that the video came from Luis’ ex and was intended to hurt him and his wife Teresa Giudice. However, the video itself does not show anything “negative” about him according to the Instagram account. The page also revealed:

“Even though they had another IG drop it they failed.”

Reacting to the video, which found its way online, several netizens expressed concern for Luis Ruelas. A few comments online read:

This is not the only controversial video of Luis Ruelas that has made its way online. A beach video of Giudice and Ruelas also went viral last year. In the same, the latter can be seen standing shirtless on a beach alongside other shirtless men. He proceeds to beg Giudice for forgiveness and promises to be a better man.

Anthony Dominic @alloveranthony Here is the video of Luis they are talking about on #RHONJ Here is the video of Luis they are talking about on #RHONJ https://t.co/o4Gb8pQN2o

RHONJ has not announced the reunion date for the 13th season. However, fans cannot wait for the same due to the ongoing Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga feud. Speaking about their upcoming sit-down, the former told Page Six that it will be “definitely weird” to come face to face with her family, especially Joe Gorga. She also added:

“It’s an uncomfortable situation but, you know, it’s my job, so I will be fine.”

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Gorga announced that she would be coming to the reunion with “receipts” as she needs to “prove a lot” which she is “upset about."

