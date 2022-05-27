What did Teresa Giudice's fiance Luis Ruelas do? Old reports by ex alleging abuse surface

Teresa Giudice’s fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas, allegedly pushed his ex-wife Marisa DiMartino into a metal pole following a heated argument between the two in 2012, according to a police report exclusively obtained by Page Six.

Luis Ruelas has garnered a lot of attention since his debut in Season 12 of Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ). While the reality show was being filmed, multiple reports of his infidelity and a video of the star apologizing to his ex on a retreat made rounds on the internet and several media outlets.

Details of reports of Luis Ruelas’ alleged abuse toward ex-wife explored

The report was filed by Luis Ruelas’ ex-wife Marisa DiMartino one day after the incident, on October 5, 2012. However, she declined to press any charges against the 48-year-old star, and hence no arrest was made for the suspected harassment. The report stated:

“[DiMartino] reported that after her estranged husband dropped off the children the two began to argue over finances. The dispute became heated and culminated with [Ruelas] pushing [DiMartino] into a metal support pole in the garage.”

The report continued to state:

“This action took place in the presence of the couple’s son. [DiMartino] refused medical attention and was adamant that she did not wish to sign a charge.”

The alleged incident occurred in Orangetown, New York, where the former couple, along with their kids Louie Jr. and Nicholas, lived before divorcing over a year ago.

Luis and DiMartino’s relationship took a turn while they were co-parenting their children. In another report obtained by the publication, she claimed that he “shouted names” at her in front of their children amid a custody issue on June 6, 2016.

Again, no charges were pressed, and no arrests were made. The report reads:

“My ex husband came to pick up my son [at] approx 6:00. He wanted to exchange words and I did not want to come to [the] door. He continue [sic] ringing and banging on [the] door till I opened, scaring my other son, [redacted], upstairs. At drop off he shouted names in front of both children as he sped off with second son who he claims wants to live with him.”

DiMartino agreed to the claims of Luis threatening to “kill her or their children” and issues with an increase in physical violence but denied claims of violence that included strangling, choking, or harassment of children.

Page Six also obtained a separate report filed by DiMartino on New Year’s Eve 2010, before they legally filed for divorce, which reportedly claimed that the couple had a ‘verbal dispute’ that led to her leaving the family home. Once again, she refused to press charges, and no arrests were made.

The report reads:

“[DiMartino] states she had a verbal dispute with [Ruelas], her husband. [DiMartino] states they are going through a divorce and [Ruelas] came to the house and got into an argument with her. [DiMartino] left residence.”

While representatives for Teresa and Luis reportedly couldn’t be reached, a source told Page Six:

“Despite going through a divorce several years ago, Louie and Marisa are in a very good place and are both very actively involved with one another in co-parenting their two boys. Marisa has met Teresa, as Joe [Giudice] has met Louie. Everyone gets along. That’s the real story here.”

Luis Ruelas’s relationship with Teresa Giudice explored ahead of their summer wedding

The RHONJ star got engaged to her fiance in a lavish proposal set by the latter in Greece. In October last year, he popped the question at the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli, Greece, including a stylish arrangement with candles, flowers, and fireworks. The special event took place in the presence of star Dina Manzo and her husband, Dave Cantin.

The duo started dating in November 2020, two months after the 49-year-old housewife finalized her divorce with ex-husband Joe Giudice.

Teresa, who shares four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, with Joe, revealed in her appearance this year on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she and Luis are planning for a summer wedding and are discussing the details for the same.

The star also revealed that Melissa Gorga would not be making it as one of the bridesmaids, an issue that the latter was disappointed with and raised during the RHONJ season 12 reunion.

Cast member Margaret Josephs kept questioning his intentions on RHONJ that severed her relationship with Luis’ fiance and fellow cast member Teresa Giudice. Throughout the show, his issues remained a topic of concern and conversation, with Joe Gorga and Andy Cohen addressing the same with him in the last episode and the reunion, respectively.

