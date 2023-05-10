"Teresa is delusional": RHONJ fans slam Teresa after she blames Joe Gorga for fights with ex-husband Joe Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) season 13 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It featured the cast members spending time with each other, while also navigating personal dynamics, strained friendships and relationships, as well as family drama. Viewers witnessed a lot of heated arguments and confrontations throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of RHONJ, Teresa and Luis discussed their issues with Joe and Melissa Gorga. Teresa was upset that her sister-in-law decided to skip the rehearsal dinner. Luis was visibly upset as he expressed his frustrations with the family. He also was advised by Teresa's ex-husband Joe Giudice to stay away from Joe Gorga.

Teresa proceeded to reveal that the only time she and Giudice fought was because of Joe Gorga. Fans, however, disagreed with the couple's conversation and slammed Teresa for putting the blame on her brother. One tweeted:

Y. @yemiiii199 Teresa is delusional. Juicy joe called her everything but a child of God and she’s blaming her brother #RHONJ Teresa is delusional. Juicy joe called her everything but a child of God and she’s blaming her brother #RHONJ https://t.co/MVz3s5OhSA

The hit Bravo series has received a fair share of love and criticism over the past few years that it has been on air. Cast members of season 13 include OG housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania and Margaret Josephs.

They were accompanied by newcomers Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. Former cast member Jackie Goldschneider joined the housewives as a "friend" alongside newbie Jennifer Fressler.

Teresa and Luis discuss issues with the Gorgas on RHONJ

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members navigating their personal lives. Margaret received a visit from her mother, fellow castmate Jennifer Fressler and her mother and twin sister. Meanwhile, newcomer Danielle was busy talking about her dynamics with her estranger brother.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Rat in the Street, reads:

"The Catanias go out for a celebratory family dinner, with Paul and Brittany included; Frank continues to poke at Paul as Paul hints there may be more than just one wedding in the group's near future; Rachel and John share big news with Jaiden."

The RHONJ episode saw Teresa and Luis discussing their rehearsal dinner. The former updated her now-husband about her surprise bridal shower when he asked how her situation was with Melissa. Teresa then revealed that her sister-in-law declined to be in the rehearsal dinner.

Luis was frustrated and refused to read more text messages between the two ladies. Teresa expressed that she and her brother Joe Gorga always had disagreements because his wife Melissa was "always in his ears." Luis, for his part, noted that the Gorgas always put the blame on them.

In a confessional on RHONJ, Teresa revealed that her ex-husband Joe Giudice had adivsed her now-husband to stay away from Joe Gorga and not let the latter interfere with the family anymore. She further noted:

"The only time Joe (Giudice) and I used to fight was because of my brother."

Teresa and Luis proceeded to discuss their impending tensions with the Gorgas. Luis believed that Joe Gorga would have an issue with any man that Teresa might be with. The latter expressed how she wanted to hold on to her brother seeing her now-husband's relationship with his sisters, but only ended up getting hurt.

Fans disagree with Teresa and Luis' conversation on RHONJ

Fans took to social media to disagree with Teresa's statement that Joe Gorga was to be blamed for her and ex-husband Joe Giudice's fights. Check it out.

RepeatOffender🇺🇦🌻🟧 @BSBRepeat

#RHONJ 🙄 twitter.com/MyFamilyGenie/… Dr. Adina-My Family Genie @MyFamilyGenie I highly doubt Teresa and Joe only used to fight because of her brother. I'd think tax evasion might cause a tiff or two. #RHONJ I highly doubt Teresa and Joe only used to fight because of her brother. I'd think tax evasion might cause a tiff or two. #RHONJ https://t.co/NEDzOzV8ir Um, Juicy was calling Teresa a c*nt while talking to another woman on the phone, but yeah, Tre, the only problems in the marriage were your brother. Um, Juicy was calling Teresa a c*nt while talking to another woman on the phone, but yeah, Tre, the only problems in the marriage were your brother. #RHONJ 🙄 twitter.com/MyFamilyGenie/…

Diva of DOOL Carrie @DivaofDOOL Teresa and Joe only fought because of Joe Gorga? So they never fought over his infidelity or crimes? #rhonj I’m sure they did fight about her brother, but come on. Teresa and Joe only fought because of Joe Gorga? So they never fought over his infidelity or crimes? #rhonj I’m sure they did fight about her brother, but come on.

J @namssas

The only time Teresa and her ex Joe fought was because of her brother Joe? I don’t know, man. Which Joe sent you to prison? Teresa has revisionist history.The only time Teresa and her ex Joe fought was because of her brother Joe? I don’t know, man. Which Joe sent you to prison? #RHONJ Teresa has revisionist history.The only time Teresa and her ex Joe fought was because of her brother Joe? I don’t know, man. Which Joe sent you to prison? #RHONJ

Dr. Adina-My Family Genie @MyFamilyGenie I highly doubt Teresa and Joe only used to fight because of her brother. I'd think tax evasion might cause a tiff or two. #RHONJ I highly doubt Teresa and Joe only used to fight because of her brother. I'd think tax evasion might cause a tiff or two. #RHONJ https://t.co/NEDzOzV8ir

Amy Cadovich @rarelyAmes #RHONJ Hold the front door. Teresa Giudice just said the only time she fought with her husband was over her brother. Did she forget her husband PUT HER IN JAIL and she was away from her CHILDREN. Listen sister, the jig is up. We all see you. #Bravo Hold the front door. Teresa Giudice just said the only time she fought with her husband was over her brother. Did she forget her husband PUT HER IN JAIL and she was away from her CHILDREN. Listen sister, the jig is up. We all see you. #Bravo #RHONJ

Bravo Boyfriends @BravoBoyfriends “The only time Joe & I used to fight was because of my brother.” Oh miss girl is rewriting historyyyy ☠️☠️☠️☠️ #RHONJ “The only time Joe & I used to fight was because of my brother.” Oh miss girl is rewriting historyyyy ☠️☠️☠️☠️ #RHONJ

Fans continued to thow shade at Teresa for her comments. They also slammed her for lying about past events in the family, hinting at her and Giudice going to prison. Check it out.

Cyndi B @cynmdmi @ohmygioo Right? Remember when her brother made her husband call her a C U Next Tuesday in a vineyard? AND remember when her brother made her husband commit crimes to get her sent to prison? #RHONJ @ohmygioo Right? Remember when her brother made her husband call her a C U Next Tuesday in a vineyard? AND remember when her brother made her husband commit crimes to get her sent to prison? #RHONJ https://t.co/hVMIGrt3HZ

Rhonda Lynch @rhonda_lynch #RHONJ Really Teresa. Really? We are supposed to believe literally the only time you & Joe Giuduce fought was because if your brother? Do you believe the s--t you spew out? #RHONJ Really Teresa. Really? We are supposed to believe literally the only time you & Joe Giuduce fought was because if your brother? Do you believe the s--t you spew out? https://t.co/dyyREplnnK

reality fiend @reality_fiend The only time y’all fought was about your brother - why did the producers not cut to the vineyard clip!!! #RHONJ The only time y’all fought was about your brother - why did the producers not cut to the vineyard clip!!! #RHONJ

KB @kyrablvck Teresa saying the only time she fought with her husband was because of her brother is such a damn lie #RHONJ Teresa saying the only time she fought with her husband was because of her brother is such a damn lie #RHONJ

Brannon @brannona Now Teresa. You know your brother wasn't the only reason you fought w Juicy Joe 🙄 #RHONJ Now Teresa. You know your brother wasn't the only reason you fought w Juicy Joe 🙄 #RHONJ

MainlyBravo @mostly_bravo



How can you believe a word this woman says when she tells outlandish lies like these?🫤🙄



#RHONJ Teresa only fought w/ her husband about her brother? Be for real! 🙄How can you believe a word this woman says when she tells outlandish lies like these?🫤🙄 Teresa only fought w/ her husband about her brother? Be for real! 🙄How can you believe a word this woman says when she tells outlandish lies like these?🫤🙄#RHONJ https://t.co/nQTeQVGFom

Season 13 of RHONJ has been an extremely intense watch so far. As the installment nears its close, the cast will get into more complicated dynamics that is set to bring in more chaos and confrontations. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of RHONJ next Tuesday, May ,16 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes