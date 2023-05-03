"Teresa is the devil": RHONJ fans react to Teresa and Luis' slip-up in episode 13

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the cast members spending quality time with each other while also preparing for Teresa Giudice's wedding to Luis Ruelas. While some focused on the fun aspects, others were engaged in serious conversations around impending issues.
On this week's episode of RHONJ, Teresa was driving with her daughter when then-fiance Luis called for invites. While he was open to inviting fellow cast members, he excluded Melissa and Joe Gorga. His now-wife then made him aware of the entire clip being filmed for the show.
Fans caught up on Luis' slip-up and took to social media to slam the couple. They felt that Teresa and Luis were faking their personalities in front of the camera in wanting the Gorgas to be part of their wedding. One tweeted:
The hit Bravo series has received a fair share of popularity and criticism over the years that it has been on the air. Season 13 features cast members Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Danielle Cabral, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fressler.
Fans react to Luis Ruelas' slip-up on RHONJ
Fans took to social media to address their concerns. They felt that Luis' slip-up was correctly caught on camera and that him and Teresa had no intention of inviting the Gorgas in the first place. Check out what they have to say.
Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas wedding preparations are in full swing on RHONJ
Season 13 of the series has seen a lot of drama this time around. Teresa's wedding to Luis will be documented in the show and showcased to viewers. Preparations for the same have already begun and the drama surrounding it hasn't died down one bit.
The official synopsis of the episode, titled Messes and Bridesmaid Dresses, reads:
"The ladies reflect on their Ireland trip with mixed emotions; Danielle wants to tell Melissa the gossip, but Jennifer hopes she won't until after Tre and Louie's vows; Melissa feels her relationship with Teresa has hit a wall and is ready to give up."
This week's episode saw Teresa's family and friends throw her a surprise bridal shower. The bride-to-be was extremely happy and surprised at the arrangement, while the family rejoiced in the celebration. Melissa, however, was disappointed with her impending issues with her sister-in-law.
The RHONJ star felt that Teresa was replacing her with Luis' sister. She addressed her concerns with fellow cast members as well.
Meanwhile, a rumor about Melissa being intimate with another man and cheating on her husband Joe Gorga has been looming around this season for the past couple of weeks. Tonight's episode saw newcomer Danielle struggle with the information.
Danielle, for her part, had found out about the rumor from Jennifer and wanted to clarify the same with Melissa. However, sensing how disappointed the latter was about the family drama, she thought of putting it aside for the time being.
Once the rumor is out in the open, viewers can expect more dramatic moments between the Gorgas-Giudices, ending with permanent damage to relationships.
Season 13 of RHONJ has been dramatic since the premiere episode. Gossip, rumors, scandals and issues have become the central theme of the installment. As the show nears its closing, the cast members will get into more conflicts and confrontations. Viewers will have to wait and see how it all pans out.
Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC.