A Million Little Things season 5 episode 12 on ABC - Release date, air time, plot, and more details

A Million Little Things, is currently in its fifth and final season and will release episode 12 exclusively on the ABC TV Channel on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The episode titled, Tough Stuff, has been written by Terrence Coli and Elizabeth Laime. DJ Nash is the developer of the ABC show, which has become quite popular due to its engaging plotlines and character arcs.

It's safe to say that viewers of A Million Little Things have been quite curious to witness what the brand-new episode of the series' final season will bring to them. They are especially excited after A Million Little Things season 5 episode 11, titled, Ironic, displayed some pretty heart-warming sets of events. It showed Katherine and Greta getting married in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by loved ones and Regina coming face-to-face with some tough competition.

A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 12 has been titled, Tough Stuff

Scheduled to arrive this Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10 pm ET, episode 23 of the ABC series final season is Tough Stuff. Terrence Coli and Elizabeth Laime have acted as writers for the upcoming new episode. The official brief description for season five's episode 12, reads as follows:

"Gary and Maggie make a difficult decision; Katherine and Greta explore options for the future; Eddie and Delilah realize they need to make a change."

The brief official description for the new episode provides the audience with intriguing hints regarding what is about to come their way in the new episode. Needless to say, fans are set to have an interesting episode that will be full of emotionally heavy and gripping events.

Viewers will see Maggie and Gary ending up in a difficult situation as they have to make a tough choice. The new episode, titled Tough Stuff, will also showcase Greta and Katherine looking into various options for their near future.

In the upcoming episode, which will be released on Wednesday, the audience will also see Delilah and Eddie finally understand that they need to bring a change in their lives. Thus, viewers are in for a riveting new episode.

Take a closer look at the A Million Little Things Season 5 cast members

The cast list for the ABC series' latest and final season entails:

David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville

Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom

Romany Malco as Rome Howard

Christina Moses as Regina Howard

Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon

Tristan Byon as Theo Saville

Grace Park as Katherine Kim

James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez

Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon

A Million Little Things @AMillionABC We have all learned so much from this beautiful show, and we couldn't have done it without you, #Millionaires . For that, and a million little other reasons, we say thank you We have all learned so much from this beautiful show, and we couldn't have done it without you, #Millionaires. For that, and a million little other reasons, we say thank you ❤️ https://t.co/cw8hNWSBGk

Season 5 of the show debuted on ABC on February 8, 2023. As per the show's official synopsis, given by the network:

"A group of friends bands together to help each other through life's unpredictable curveballs."

Fans of A Million Little Things can watch season five's episode 12 titled Tough Love, as it airs on the ABC TV Channel on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes