A Million Little Things season 5 episode 12 on ABC - Release date, air time, plot, and more details

A Million Little Things, is currently in its fifth and final season and will release episode 12 exclusively on the ABC TV Channel on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10 pm ET. The episode titled, Tough Stuff, has been written by Terrence Coli and Elizabeth Laime. DJ Nash is the developer of the ABC show, which has become quite popular due to its engaging plotlines and character arcs.
It's safe to say that viewers of A Million Little Things have been quite curious to witness what the brand-new episode of the series' final season will bring to them. They are especially excited after A Million Little Things season 5 episode 11, titled, Ironic, displayed some pretty heart-warming sets of events. It showed Katherine and Greta getting married in a beautiful ceremony surrounded by loved ones and Regina coming face-to-face with some tough competition.
A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 12 has been titled, Tough Stuff
Scheduled to arrive this Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10 pm ET, episode 23 of the ABC series final season is Tough Stuff. Terrence Coli and Elizabeth Laime have acted as writers for the upcoming new episode. The official brief description for season five's episode 12, reads as follows:
"Gary and Maggie make a difficult decision; Katherine and Greta explore options for the future; Eddie and Delilah realize they need to make a change."
The brief official description for the new episode provides the audience with intriguing hints regarding what is about to come their way in the new episode. Needless to say, fans are set to have an interesting episode that will be full of emotionally heavy and gripping events.
Viewers will see Maggie and Gary ending up in a difficult situation as they have to make a tough choice. The new episode, titled Tough Stuff, will also showcase Greta and Katherine looking into various options for their near future.
In the upcoming episode, which will be released on Wednesday, the audience will also see Delilah and Eddie finally understand that they need to bring a change in their lives. Thus, viewers are in for a riveting new episode.
Take a closer look at the A Million Little Things Season 5 cast members
The cast list for the ABC series' latest and final season entails:
- David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville
- Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom
- Romany Malco as Rome Howard
- Christina Moses as Regina Howard
- Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon
- Tristan Byon as Theo Saville
- Grace Park as Katherine Kim
- James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez
- Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon
Season 5 of the show debuted on ABC on February 8, 2023. As per the show's official synopsis, given by the network:
"A group of friends bands together to help each other through life's unpredictable curveballs."
Fans of A Million Little Things can watch season five's episode 12 titled Tough Love, as it airs on the ABC TV Channel on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10 pm ET.