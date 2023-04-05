A Million Little Things, the highly engaging family drama show, which is currently in its 5th and final season, is all set to make its return with a brand new episode 9 this Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on the ABC TV Network. Developed by DJ Nash, the heartwarming show has garnered a lot of positive responses from viewers over the previous four seasons for to its emotionally heavy storylines.

Without a shred of doubt, the audience of A Million Little Things have been eagerly waiting to witness what the upcoming 9th episode of the series' season 5 has in store for them, especially after A Million Little Things season 5 episode 8, titled, Dear Diary, saw some really engrossing sets of events entailing the encounter between Katherine and Greta's parents.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about the ninth episode of the show's final season, ahead of the episode's debut on the ABC TV Channel.

A Million Little Things season 5 episode 9 has been titled, Father's Day

A Million Little Things season 5 episode 9 plot explored

Scheduled to air this Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 10 pm ET, the highly awaited 9th episode of the ABC show's 5th season has been titled, Father's Day. Michelle Leibel and M.D.J. Clarke have served as writers for the new episode. The official synopsis for season 5's episode 9, Father's Day, given by the ABC TV Network, reads as follows:

"Gary feels the weight of his first Father's Day as a new dad and his first without his own father; Eddie deals with an emergency; Rome searches for a suitable environment for Walter."

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode of the final season provides fans with hints about what the episode is about to bring to the table and by the looks of it, it is quite evident that the episode will be full of some emotionally woven and heartfelt series of incidental as the audience will see Gary, as a brand new father, feeling the pressure of Father's Day.

The episode will also display Gary facing some emotional challenges as it will be the first Father's Day without his own dad. in the new episode, viewers will also witness Eddie dealing with an unexpected emergency and Rome looking for an adequate environment for Walter. Thus, it's safe to say that fans are in for a gripping new episode.

Take a closer look at the A Million Little Things season 5 cast

The promising cast members for the show's final season include:

David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville

Romany Malco as Rome Howard

Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom

Christina Moses as Regina Howard

Grace Park as Katherine Kim

Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon

James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez

Tristan Byon as Theo Saville

Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon

The 5th and final season of the beloved family drama show was first released on February 8, 2023, on ABC. As stated in the brief official description of the show:

"A group of friends bands together to help each other through life's unpredictable curveballs."

Don't forget to watch episode 9 of A Million Little Things season 5, which will arrive exclusively on ABC Channel this Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

