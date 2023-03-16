What time will A Million Little Things season 5 episode 6 air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more details

A Million Little Things, which premiered on ABC in 2018, is finally nearing its end with season 5. The family drama follows the adventures of a group of friends who are shocked by the untimely death of one of the members of their circle. The incident acted as a wake-up call for them to really start living their lives.

Over the last five years, fans have seen the characters navigate new identities, careers, and family situations, as each of them stumbles as they find their way in life. The upcoming episode of the ABC drama is a particularly exciting one as viewers are expected to see Maggie go into delivery with Gary by her side this Wednesday.

A Million Little Things season 5 episode 6 to air on March 15, 2023, at 10 pm ET

The much-anticipated episode 6 of A Million Little Things season 5 will air on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 10 pm ET or 7 pm PT. The episode will air on ABC and can be accessed by those with a cable connection. It can also be live-streamed via FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV. It will also be available on-demand on Hulu after it airs on ABC.

Promo and plot synopsis

The promo for the upcoming episode sees Maggie preparing for her delivery by wrapping up her pending work while Gary sets up the nursery for their child, with the help of his friends. Maggie then starts having contractions and fans see the group coming together to support the couple while Maggie goes into labor.

The A Million Little Things season 5 episode 6 plot synopsis reads:

"With the impending arrival of their baby, Maggie wraps things up at work while the guys help Gary set up the nursery. Regina's efforts to help Dustin cause a rift with Rome. Katherine plans a surprise for Greta's birthday."

A brief recap

In the previous episode of the hit show, fans saw Maggie and Gary exploring the possibility of a home birth while Regina and Rome try to adjust to life with their new roommate who adds a new dimension to their relationship. In other news, Katherine and Greta reach a crossroads in their relationship and viewers are left wondering what the future holds for them.

The official synopsis of season 5 makes it clear that it is time for fans to say goodbye to their favorite show on ABC as this will be the final season of the drama series.

It reads:

"As Rome Howard says, 'Life isn’t just about the moments, it's about who you share them with.' And as the fifth and final season of the beloved ABC drama series A Million Little Things unfolds, we'll watch through laughter and tears as we bring this incredible journey to its conclusion. Along the way, we'll explore the depths of friendship, love and sorrow as we bid this special family of friends goodbye, once again proving that friendship really is a million little things."

The cast list explored

A Million Little Things season 5 cast list includes David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, and James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez.

They are joined by Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene playing Sophie Dixon, and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Tune in to ABC this Wednesday for another emotional episode of the ABC drama.

Poll : 0 votes