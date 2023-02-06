A Million Little Things season 5 is all set to premiere on ABC on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 10 pm ET, according to CinemaBlend. The series revolves around a group of close friends whose lives take a shocking turn after one of them dies by suicide.

The show features David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, and many others portraying key roles. A Million Little Things enjoys massive viewership and has received positive reviews from critics throughout its four seasons. It is set to conclude with the upcoming fifth installment.

A Million Little Things season 5: Trailer, plot, and more details explored

ABC released the official trailer for A Million Little Things season 5 on January 12, 2023, and it offers a glimpse of the numerous dramatic moments set to unfold in the much-anticipated farewell season.

The trailer briefly depicts several key scenes from the series without giving away any major spoilers. The emotional tone of the show appears to be intensifying as the show reaches its conclusion. Moreover, fans can look forward to more drama in the upcoming season as Gary and Maggie's pregnancy news in the previous installment, along with news of Gary's cancer, seems to have altered the course of the story.

Here's the official logline of season 5, as per ABC's press release:

''As Rome Howard says, 'Life isn’t just about the moments, it's about who you share them with.' And as the fifth and final season of the beloved ABC drama series A Million Little Things unfolds, we'll watch through laughter and tears as we bring this incredible journey to its conclusion.''

The description further reads,

''Along the way, we'll explore the depths of friendship, love and sorrow as we bid this special family of friends goodbye, once again proving that friendship really is a million little things.''

Based on the trailer, viewers can expect an eventful final season that is expected to provide a satisfactory conclusion to what's been an emotionally powerful and thematically profound series. The final season is expected to feature a total of 13 episodes.

A quick look at the show's cast and plot

The series focuses on the lives of a group of friends who try to cope with grief in various ways following the death of one of their members. Here's a brief synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''It has been said that friendship isn't one big thing, it's a million little things. That is certainly true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances.''

The description further reads,

''Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies unexpectedly, it's just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way, they discover that friends may be the one thing that can save them from themselves.''

The series' cast includes actors like David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, and Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, among many others. The show has received praise for its writing, emotional tone, and performances by the actors.

Don't miss the fifth season of A Million Little Things on ABC on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

