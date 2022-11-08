"You've made me laugh, and cry, and reflect": Fans get emotional as ABC's A Million Little Things ends with season 5

ABC's popular family drama show, A Million Little Things, will conclude with its fifth season. ABC has shared a video wherein the show's cast officially announces that the drama series will end with the upcoming installment, which is set to be released on February 8, 2023.

Ever since the announcement was made, fans on Twitter have been expressing their disappointment over the news. One user mentioned that the show made them ''laugh, and cry, and reflect.''

#1LSUfaninNebraska ☮ @brendakastens

My heart is breaking that season 5 will be the last. You've made me laugh, and cry, and reflect and I will ALWAYS be a

Thank you! Each of you! @AMillionABC I am binging season 4 at this moment.My heart is breaking that season 5 will be the last. You've made me laugh, and cry, and reflect and I will ALWAYS be a #Millionaire Thank you! Each of you! @AMillionABC I am binging season 4 at this moment. My heart is breaking that season 5 will be the last. You've made me laugh, and cry, and reflect and I will ALWAYS be a #Millionaire. Thank you! Each of you!

Netizens in disbelief as A Million Little Things concludes with season 5 in 2023

Several fans took to Twitter to share their views on A Million Little Things' end early next year. Many seemed sad that the show was ending, while others expressed their gratitude to the makers, cast, and crew.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Solange Ouaai @OuaaiSolange @AMillionABC I am happy for the five saison but I am sad because it is the last saison @AMillionABC I am happy for the five saison but I am sad because it is the last saison😥

Billie Jo Cunningham @loucardsfans502 @AMillionABC …I’m so sad. I found this show by accident on Hulu one night. I binged wanted both seasons. It was about to go in season 3 when I was as caught up. I fell in love with the show when I saw the very first episode. Ugh this breaks my …I’m so sad. I found this show by accident on Hulu one night. I binged wanted both seasons. It was about to go in season 3 when I was as caught up. I fell in love with the show when I saw the very first episode. Ugh this breaks my @AMillionABC 😢😢😢😢😢…I’m so sad. I found this show by accident on Hulu one night. I binged wanted both seasons. It was about to go in season 3 when I was as caught up. I fell in love with the show when I saw the very first episode. Ugh this breaks my ❤️

Rebecca @rafaelscurls @AMillionABC I am so sad this will be goodbye, but also so glad you can give it a proper ending. Can't wait to see the final season and probably cry lots again @AMillionABC I am so sad this will be goodbye, but also so glad you can give it a proper ending. Can't wait to see the final season and probably cry lots again 😭💙

#1LSUfaninNebraska ☮ @brendakastens

My heart is breaking that season 5 will be the last. You've made me laugh, and cry, and reflect and I will ALWAYS be a

Thank you! Each of you! @AMillionABC I am binging season 4 at this moment.My heart is breaking that season 5 will be the last. You've made me laugh, and cry, and reflect and I will ALWAYS be a #Millionaire Thank you! Each of you! @AMillionABC I am binging season 4 at this moment. My heart is breaking that season 5 will be the last. You've made me laugh, and cry, and reflect and I will ALWAYS be a #Millionaire. Thank you! Each of you!

CAM @camille_heid @AMillionABC Oh wow, I watched the show bc of @JamesRoday , but was blown away by all the amazing actors and actresses-thank you for such an amazing show, truly will be missed, but will be on the outlook for your other projects!!! @AMillionABC Oh wow, I watched the show bc of @JamesRoday, but was blown away by all the amazing actors and actresses-thank you for such an amazing show, truly will be missed, but will be on the outlook for your other projects!!!

Mary Stepanski @MaryStepanski @AMillionABC So looking forward to season five, but very sorry to hear it will be the last. @AMillionABC So looking forward to season five, but very sorry to hear it will be the last.

Patti Yee @PattiYee @AMillionABC I can’t wait to watch the new season, but I’m so sad this is the final season!! @AMillionABC I can’t wait to watch the new season, but I’m so sad this is the final season!!

Paula @nortontjr @AMillionABC I'm not ready to let it go! All the good ones go away too soon @AMillionABC I'm not ready to let it go! All the good ones go away too soon

Ginger AB @chi0s @AMillionABC I've been watching the show from day 01, and I'll miss it deeply.. it has showed me friendship is so much more than what you would normally think of. Thank you so much for such an amazing project! @AMillionABC I've been watching the show from day 01, and I'll miss it deeply.. it has showed me friendship is so much more than what you would normally think of. Thank you so much for such an amazing project! ✨💖

In the video shared by ABC, the cast announced the premiere date of the next season and stated that it'd be the show's final installment. They went on to express their gratitude to fans and said that ''now feels like the right time to say goodbye.'' Series creator DJ Nash said in a statement (obtained via Deadline),

''I know seeing this show end may be sad for many people (especially my mom who watches live every week), but I always knew I wanted to follow these friends for 5 seasons and leave them when the time was right.''

Nash further praised the actors, writers, directors, and crew while also mentioning that he's grateful that ABC has prioritized the subject of mental health awareness.

A quick look at A Million Little Things plot and cast

A Million Little Things tells the story of a group of friends whose entire outlook on life and friendships change after the death of one of their own. Here's the synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''It has been said that friendship isn't one big thing, it's a million little things. That is certainly true for a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life.''

The description further states:

''After one of them dies unexpectedly, it's just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. Along the way, they discover that friends may be the one thing that can save them from themselves.''

The series has received primarily mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. It enjoys a massive fan following among viewers, thanks to its emotional storyline, relatable characters, and performances by the cast.

The show features David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, and Christina Moses as Regina Howard, among many others, in significant roles. The supporting cast includes actors like Stéphanie Szostak, Tristan Byon, Floriana Lima, Chance Hurstfield, and many more.

The show is helmed by DJ Nash, who also serves as an executive producer. Nash is a noted screenwriter whose credits include 'Til Death and Traffic Light.

Don't miss A Million Little Things season 5 on ABC on February 8, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes