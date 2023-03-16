A Million Little Things season 5 episode 6 recap: The anticipated birth

A Million Little Things returned on March 15, 2023, with a very busy episode, which saw numerous important plotlines either commence or resolve. Titled Mic Drop, this episode finally saw the birth of Javier Chad Mendez, the child of the fan-favorite couple, Maggie Bloom (Alisson Miller) and Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez).

The episode also featured other significant events, including an engagement, while some deeply buried issues came to the surface. The synopsis for the latest episode of A Million Little Things reads:

"With the impending arrival of their baby, Maggie wraps things up at work while the guys help Gary set up the nursery; Regina's efforts to help Dustin cause a rift with Rome; Katherine plans a surprise for Greta's birthday."

This episode also saw Tyrell (Adam Swain) and Valli's (played by Andrea Navedo) breakup, among other things.

A Million Little Things season 5 episode 6 recap: Welcome to the family

Gary and Maggie's pregnancy has been a sort of driving force in the show for quite a while now. It has not only created anticipation among viewers but has also promised to take A Million Little Things down an unexplored pathway. The latter is one of the things that made this episode stand out.

A Million Little Things season 5 episode 6 begins with Maggie starting to get contractions. But she insists that she is fine and plans to sign off the radio properly before going for a break. The midwife also asserts that Maggie's delivery is at least a week away.

Back at the radio station, Maggie finds out that her replacement would be Gary's former therapist Dr. Jessica, who was also shadowing her for the day. Meanwhile, a concerned Gary visits the station to check on Maggie, further agitating her. This is also where it is revealed that Maggie is about to go into labor.

After Dr. Jessica convinces her that she will take good care of her spot till she is fit to be back, it is revealed that Maggie's water has broken, and she needs to be taken into labor immediately. During the commercial break, Maggie announces that Dr. Jessica would be taking over in her place and returns to her place to give birth.

Meanwhile, Rome (Romany Malco) and Eddie (Rome Guintoli) move Charlie’s old crib to Maggie and Gary’s apartment. As Maggie’s labor progresses, the baby’s shoulder gets stuck for a few moments, but everything turns out fine by the end. The kid is named Javier Chad Mendez.

Meanwhile, Katherine (Grace Kim) brings Greta (Cameron Esposito) breakfast in bed and the two decide on spending a romantic day together. Katherine surprises Grace with a trip to Martha’s Vineyard. As they embark on the road, their car breaks down, leading them to miss the boat. As they walk on a nearby beach while waiting for the tow truck, Greta realizes that she had asked Katherine to homecoming years ago on a beach.

Katherine talks about how she made a mistake back then and gets down on her knees to propose to Greta. It is then revealed that the car breaking down was a ruse after all.

A Million Little Things also reveals in this episode that Valli has feelings for someone else, leading Valli and Tyrell to break up before the end of the episode.

