What time will A Million Little Things season 5 episode 4 air on ABC? Release date, plot, what to expect, and more

A Million Little Things season 5, the brand new and final season of the heart-felt drama series, is all set to make its return with its upcoming 4th episode exclusively on the ABC TV Network this Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Created by DJ Nash, the series has gained a lot of popularity among the audience due to its immersing storylines and arresting acting by the cast.

Followers of the family drama show have been buzzing with anticipation to see what the brand new episode 4 of the 5th season will bring to the table, especially as A Million Little Things season 5 episode 3, titled, A Bird in the Hand, had a set of highly stirring events, entailing the ladies of the show treating Maggie with a final hurrah ahead of the baby's arrival.

So, without further delay, let's jump right in and find out all about the fourth episode of the beloved series' fifth season before the episode airs on ABC Channel.

A Million Little Things season 5 episode 4 has been titled, A Bird in the Hand

A Million Little Things season 5 episode 4 plot explored

As stated earlier, the highly awaited episode 4 of the series' season 5 will be released this Wednesday, March 1, 2023, exclusively on the ABC Network and the airtime of the upcoming episode will be 10:00 pm ET.

Season 5's 4th episode has been titled, A Bird in the Hand. The series creator DJ Nash has acted as the writer of the episode, along with Michelle Leibel. According to the official synopsis for episode 4, dropped by ABC Channel:

"Gary and Maggie gain much more than breathing techniques at their birthing class; Rome and Regina's quest to hire a caregiver for Walter takes an unexpected turn; Theo learns a tough life lesson from an unlikely duo."

The official synopsis for the final season's fourth episode provides fans with hints about what is about to come their way in the new episode and by the looks of it, it is crystal clear that the upcoming episode will be full of some pretty riveting series of events as Maggie and Gary will be seen diving deep into a breathing session in their exciting birthing class.

The new episode will also display Regina and Rome going on an unexpected journey in their attempt to hire Walter's caregiver. The audience will also witness Theo finding himself in a difficult situation and learning a lesson for life after his encounter with an unusual duo.

Take a closer look at A Million Little Things season 5

The cast list for the ABC series' 5th and final season includes:

David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville

Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom

Romany Malco as Rome Howard

Christina Moses as Regina Howard

James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez

Grace Park as Katherine Kim

Tristan Byon as Theo Saville

Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon

Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon

The final season of the series premiered on February 8, 2023. As per the synopsis for the series, given by ABC:

"A group of friends bands together to help each other through life's unpredictable curveballs."

Don't forget to catch episode 4 of A Million Little Things season 5, which will debut on ABC on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 10:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes