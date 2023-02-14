The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 15 release date, air time, and plot details revealed

The first season of The Rookie: Feds, the highly immersing brand new spin-off series of the police procedural crime action series titled, The Rookie, is all set to make its return with its 15th episode. The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 15 will debut this Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern time (ET), exclusively on the ABC Network.

Terence Paul Winter and Alexi Hawley have acted as creators of the ABC Channel series. Followers of the procedural spin-off series have been buzzing with excitement and curiosity to see what the upcoming episode of the series' first season has in store for them, especially after The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 14 had such a stimulating set of events.

All about The Rookie: Feds season 1, episode 15, before it airs on ABC Network

How to watch The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 15?

The highly awaited episode 15 of the spin-off series' first season will be released exclusively on ABC Network on Tuesday, January 31, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

Viewers will only need a connection to the popular network ABC to watch the brand new episode 15 of the series' first season. All previous episodes of the procedural show are available on the popular streaming service platform Hulu for the audience to stream.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

Season 1, episode 15, has been titled Dead Again. The network has yet to reveal the director and writer of the episode. The official synopsis for the episode, dropped by ABC TV Channel, reads:

"During a recent murder investigation of an investment banker, who was also declared murdered six years ago, the unit follows a suspicious trail that leads to new evidence on both cases; Fortune considers her future with Carter."

The official synopsis hints at what the episode will bring to the table. By the looks of it, it is evident that the upcoming episode will unfold a series of exciting and complex events as the entire unit attempts to solve a complicated case connected to another highly intriguing old case.

The new episode will also showcase Fortune considering her future with none other than Carter. Thus, fans are in for a mindful and arresting rollercoaster journey.

The Rookie: Feds season 1 cast and plot explored

The promising lead cast list for season 1 of the series includes Niecy Nash-Betts as Special Agent Simone Clark, Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, James Lesure as Special Agent Carter Hope, Britt Robertson as Special Agent Laura Stensen, Felix Solis as Supervisory Special Agent Matthew "Matt" Garza, Kevin Zegers as Special Agent Brendon Acres and a few others.

The series first premiered on the ABC Network on September 27, 2022. The official synopsis for the show, released by ABC, reads:

"From the executive producers of flagship series "The Rookie" comes "The Rookie: Feds" starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of "The Rookie," where Officer John Nolan and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack."

Don't forget to catch The Rookie: Feds season 1, episode 15, on ABC this Tuesday, February 14, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes