The Rookie: Feds season 1 cast list and character guide explored

The Rookie: Feds season 1, the much-awaited spin-off action drama series of the beloved series The Rookie, will make its arrival with the first episode exclusively on ABC on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET / PT. Terence Paul Winter and Alexi Hawley have acted as the co-creators of the brand new series.

Hawley has also served as one of the the writers of The Rookie: Feds season 1, alongside Stacy A. Littlejohn, Terence Paul Winter, and Nick Hurwitz. Eric Dean Seaton and Tori Garrett have acted as the directors of the upcoming ABC spin-off series.

The official synopsis for The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 1, given by ABC, states:

"Fresh out of the FBI Academy, Simone Clark arrives in Los Angeles and has her sights set on joining Matthew Garza’s newly formed special unit as they investigate the murder of a federal engineer. Garza’s squad includes Carter Hope, a promotion-hungry traditionalist, Laura Stenson, a talented agent in desperate need of a second chance, and Brendon Acres, a former actor who graduated from Quantico with Simone."

The synopsis further mentions:

"On the home front, Simone and Cutty’s father-daughter relationship is put to the test as their opposing opinions about law enforcement come to a head on the series premiere of “The Rookie: Feds.”

The highly intriguing lead cast list for The Rookie: Feds season 1 includes Niecy Nash, Britt Robertson, Kevin Zegers, and a few others.

Without further delay, let's dive in and take a closer look at the lead actors and their characters before the premiere episode of The Rookie: Feds season 1 airs on ABC.

The lead cast list for The Rookie: Feds season 1 explored, ahead of its premiere on ABC

Niecy Nash as Special Agent Simone Clark

Highly acclaimed Daytime Emmy Award-winning and beloved host, comedian, and actress Niecy Nash will be seen portraying the lead character, Special Agent Simone Clark, in The Rookie: Feds season 1.

The actress is best known for playing the role of nurse Denise "DiDi" Ortley in Getting On, Denise Hemphill in Scream Queens, and Delores Wise in When They See Us.

Over the years, Niecy Nash has also been a part of several notable movies, including Cookie's Fortune, Malibu's Most Wanted, Hair Show, Guess Who, Code Name: The Cleaner, Not Easily Broken, Selma, Uncorked, Walk of Shame, Beauty, and several others.

She has also been a part of several noteworthy TV series, such as Kid Notorious, Clean House, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Soul Man, The Mindy Project, Modern Family, Claws, Family Guy, Never Have I Ever, and more.

Britt Robertson as Special Agent Laura Stensen

Highly talented American actress Britt Robertson is all set to play the lead role of Special Agent Laura Stensen in the upcoming ABC spin-off series.

Robertson is best known for portraying the character of Aubrey Miller in The First Time, Tulsa in The Space Between Us, and Casey Newton in Tomorrowland. The actress has been a part of several other well-known movies as well, including Keeping Up with the Steins, Dan in Real Life, From Within, Mother and Child, The Family Tree, Scream 4, Ask Me Anything, The Longest Ride, Mother's Day, and more.

She has also been a part of some notable TV series, including Freddie, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Under the Dome, Life Unexpected, The Secret Circle, Girlboss, and several others.

Kevin Zegers as Special Agent Brendon Acres

Model and actor Kevin Zegers will be seen portraying the lead character of Special Agent Brendon Acres in The Rookie: Feds season 1.

He is best known for playing the role of Damien Dalgaard in Gossip Girl and Trey in The Jane Austen Book Club.

The actor has also been a part of several noteworthy movies, entailing The Acting Class, Treasure Island, Air Bud: World Pup, Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch, Virginia's Run, Fear of the Dark, Gardens of the Night, It's a Boy Girl Thing, Aftermath, and several others.

He has also been a part of several other notable TV series, including The Magic School Bus, The X-Files, Traders, Twice in a Lifetime, Titanic: Blood and Steel, Dirty John, Hell's Kitchen, and Fear the Walking Dead.

Other actors on the cast list for The Rookie: Feds season 1 include James Lesure, Felix Solis, Nathan Fillion, Allison Scagliotti, Jocelyn Hudon, Frankie Faison, Charley Koontz, Devika Bhise, Kate Cochran, and Valarie Pettiford.

Don't forget to catch the premiere episode of The Rookie: Feds season 1, arriving on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, on ABC.

