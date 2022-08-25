The Con: What was Lori Ann Talens' husband Pacifico Talens' role in the coupon fraud and where is he now?

There is no shadow of a doubt that The Con is a highly engaging and top-rated true-crime series. It is all set to revisit and explore the highly astonishing coupon fraud scheme case of Lori Ann Talens and her husband, Pacifico Talens Jr., in its upcoming episode, titled The Coupon Con.

The highly anticipated and intriguing episode of The Con will premiere this Thursday, August 25, at 10:00 p.m. EDT on the popular network ABC and the very next day on Hulu.

The official synopsis for the brand new The Con episode, as released by ABC, reads:

"In 2016, a young mom and entrepreneur in Virginia Beach took to couponing while on bed rest after having her third child. Lori Ann Talens began using coupons to maintain the household budget but soon found the rush of scoring deals to be addictive. Using her graphic design skills, she created new coupons to score free meals, household supplies and money."

The official synopsis further writes:

"Talens started a counterfeit ring that grew bigger over time with carefully vetted members, one of which would ultimately be her downfall, alerting an industry watchdog of the fraud. The Coupon Information Corporation monitored the group, which led to an FBI stakeout, trash pulls, pole cameras and finally, a house raid. Police discovered coupons stuffed into every nook and cranny of the house. Talens was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, and prosecutors estimated the loss for retailers at $31.8 million making this the biggest coupon scam in U.S. history."

Since the release of the synopsis, viewers of The Con have been eagerly waiting to learn all about the case and the whereabouts of Lori's husband, Pacifico Talens Jr. Reportedly, he played an active role in the scheme and was profited by it.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in and find out all about the whereabouts of Pacifico Talens Jr. ahead of the premiere of the brand new episode of The Con.

Learn all about the whereabouts of Lori Ann Talens' husband, Pacifico Talens Jr., before the latest episode of The Con arrives on ABC

Who is Pacifico Talens Jr., and what did he do?

A still of Pacifico Talens Jr. with his wife, Lori Ann Talens (Image via Pinterest/Google)

Reportedly, Pacifico Talens Jr. is the husband of the mastermind behind the 2016 US false coupon scheme, Lori Ann Talens. The couple used to live together in their home in Virginia Beach. Pacifico has a total of three children with Lori. The couple lived a normal life; however, everything has changed since 2016.

Back in 2016, Lori reportedly started a fake coupon scheme at their home, which went on for three years collectively and went on to become the biggest coupon fraud the United States has ever seen. Pacifico Talens Jr. was aware of the operation and actively participated in it.

During investigation, authorities seized almost $1 million worth of counterfeit coupons from Talens' residence(Image Via WRIC/Google)

He reportedly followed his wife's lead in various sections of the fraud scheme and played the role of Lori's assistant in the huge operation. He helped in shipping numerous packages of fake coupons and took part in different administrative tasks in their skulduggery plans.

Together, the married couple created an approximate $31.8 million fraud coupon scheme.

Where is Pacifico Talens Jr. now?

FBI Norfolk @FBINorfolk Lori Ann Talens was sentenced today to 12 years in prison for a counterfeit coupon fraud scheme that cost retailers and manufacturers over $31 million in losses. Her husband Pacifico Talens was sentenced last month to 7 years for his role in the scheme. justice.gov/usao-edva/pr/v… Lori Ann Talens was sentenced today to 12 years in prison for a counterfeit coupon fraud scheme that cost retailers and manufacturers over $31 million in losses. Her husband Pacifico Talens was sentenced last month to 7 years for his role in the scheme. justice.gov/usao-edva/pr/v… https://t.co/dPYsKdKreL

After one of their customers reported their coupon scheme to the CIC (Coupon Information Center), everything came to light in 2021, and Pacifico Talens Jr., along with his wife, Lori Ann Talens, were arrested for their crimes.

On August 19, 2020, Pacifico Talens Jr. was given a sentence of seven years behind bars by the court for his active participation in the scheme and for being profited by it. He is currently serving his time in prison.

360plughype @360plughype Virginia Beach woman Lori Ann Villanueva Talens sentenced to 12 years in prison for running possibly the biggest coupon scheme in the U.S. History Virginia Beach woman Lori Ann Villanueva Talens sentenced to 12 years in prison for running possibly the biggest coupon scheme in the U.S. History https://t.co/zwtgMFcIL2

Catch The Con's brand new episode, The Coupon Con, premiering this Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT, on ABC and on the streaming platform Hulu the next day.

