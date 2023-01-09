Episode 11 of The Rookie: Feds season one is expected to air on ABC on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT. Following an eventful crossover with The Rookie season 5, fans are eagerly waiting to find out what happens next as the beloved Agent Simone and other fan-favorite characters return for another thrilling episode.

The series is a spinoff of The Rookie and focuses on protagonist Simone Clark, who works at the FBI. The first season aired on ABC on September 27, 2022, and has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics.

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 11 on ABC - Promo, what to expect, and more

The promo for episode 11 of the first season of The Rookie: Feds offers a glimpse of the numerous thrilling events set to unfold on Tuesday. Things have escalated beyond control as Garza's team desperately tries to protect Congressman Damien Roberts. Here's a brief synopsis for episode 11 of the beloved series' first season, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''After a failed assassination attempt involving a bomber, Congressman Damien Roberts hires Garza's team for protective detail; Damien and Simone rekindle their romantic relationship; Brendon advances his relationship with Antoinette.''

The previous episode also witnessed a number of crucial events, the most important being Garza fainting and subsequently being taken to a hospital. His precarious heart condition is now becoming more evident to those around him. With Garza sick and in the hospital, Carter becomes the team leader.

With several interesting plot points left to be covered, viewers can expect considerable action and drama to unfold in the next couple of episodes. The show premiered in September through a backdoor pilot in early 2022.

More details about The Rookie: Feds plot and cast

The Rookie: Feds focuses on the fascinating character of Simone Clark, a late bloomer who's managed to accomplish her dream of working at the FBI. The series delves deep into the numerous personal and professional challenges that Clark needs to deal with after attaining her lifelong goal. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to ABC:

''From the executive producers of flagship series "The Rookie" comes "The Rookie: Feds" starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy."

The description further reads:

''The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the current fourth season of "The Rookie," where Officer John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and the LA division of the FBI enlist the help of Simone Clark when one of her former students is a suspect in a terror attack.''

The show stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Special Agent Simone Clark. Niecy, who managed to capture her character's resilience and determination with astonishing ease, has received high praise from critics and fans for her performance in the lead role.

Apart from The Rookie: Feds, Niecy Nash-Betts is known for her appearances in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Getting On, and Beauty, to name a few.

The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, Britt Robertson as Special Agent Laura Stensen, and James Lesure as Special Agent Carter Hope, among various others.

Don't forget to watch episode 11 of The Rookie: Feds season 1 on ABC.

