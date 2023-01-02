The fifth season of The Rookie is reportedly set to return with its 10th episode on ABC on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET. This will witness a crossover event that ends with The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 10, which is reportedly expected to air on ABC on the same day at 9 pm ET.

Fans can expect a lot of action and drama in the thrilling two-hour crossover episode as both shows return after a brief hiatus. Both series are widely popular and enjoy a massive fanbase.

The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds crossover episode: The detectives will embark on a manhunt in the city

The promo for the crossover episode teases several crucial events set to unfold in the highly anticipated event as fans can see their beloved characters returning to action after a break.

Here's a brief description of the 10th episode of The Rookie season 5, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Detective Nyla Harper and James find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt; Tim and Lucy go on their first date.''

The episode will focus on a bank robbery and the lead detectives, along with the entire unit, will embark on a massive manhunt in the city. Prior to the hiatus, The Rookie focused on Grey and his wife, Luna's trip to New York to see their daughter.

However, things took a shocking turn when they discovered she was not home. With several interesting events left to unfold and many questions to be answered, it'll be fascinating to see how the crossover event pans out.

More details about The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds

The Rookie is an intriguing crime thriller series that centers around protagonist John Nolan, who decides to pursue a career as a cop in his mid-40s.

Here's a brief description of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''Starting over isn't easy, especially for small-town guy John Nolan, who, after a life-altering incident, is pursuing his dream of becoming an LAPD officer. As the force's oldest rookie, he's met with skepticism from some higher-ups who see him as just a walking midlife crisis.''

The synopsis further states:

''If he can't keep up with the young cops and the criminals, he'll be risking lives -- including his own -- but if he can use his life experience, determination and sense of humor to give him an edge, he may just become successful in this new chapter of his life.''

The show has received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, who praised the series' entertaining plot, action, and stellar performances by the cast. The Rookie features Nathan Fillion as John Nolan. Fillion has received high praise from critics for his performance throughout the five seasons.

Starring alongside Fillion are actors like Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, among many others, in key supporting roles.

A spinoff, titled The Rookie: Feds, aired on ABC on September 27, 2022, and received equally positive reviews. It stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark in the lead role.

Don't miss the new crossover event on ABC on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

