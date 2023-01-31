The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 14 release date, time, and plot details revealed

The Rookie: Feds season 1, the highly gripping latest spin-off of the popular police procedural crime drama series The Rookie, is all set to return with its upcoming 14th episode.

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 14 will make its arrival exclusively on the ABC Network this Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 10.00 PM Eastern time (ET).

Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter have served as creators for the spin-off ABC series. Fans of the series have been eagerly waiting to witness what the upcoming new episode 14 of the series' season 1 will bring to the table, especially after the previous episode 13, tilted, The Remora, had a stirring series of events.

So, without further ado, let's dig deep to find out all about the upcoming fourteenth episode of the ABC series' first season before the episode arrives on the ABC Network.

Learn all about The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 14, ahead of its release on ABC TV Channel

How to watch The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 14?

The highly anticipated 14th episode of the police procedural series' first season will be released this Tuesday, January 31, 2022, exclusively on ABC Network. The airtime of the brand new episode is 10 pm ET.

The audience will be able to catch the latest episode of the series on the ABC TV Channel. The episode will also be available for viewers to stream on the popular streaming service platform Hulu.

What can fans expect from the new episode of the series' season 1?

In The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 13, tilted, The Remora, viewers witnessed Antoinette and Brendon ending up on a dangerous undercover mission while they were on a date.

The preceding episode also showcased Laura and Simone helping Carter enhance his dating strategies.

The brand new upcoming episode 14 of season 1 has been titled, The Offer. Wendy Calhoun and Nancy Kiu have served as writers for the new episode.

The official synopsis for season 1's episode 14, dropped by ABC Channel, reads:

"When a billionaire's daughter goes missing, he publicly announces a hefty reward for her safe return, sparking concern for the FBI; Garza's ex-wife makes a surprise appearance and shakes things up with the team."

The official synopsis provides the audience with clues about what to expect from the upcoming 14th episode.

In this episode, fans will see the FBI get stuck in a difficult situation when a high-profile kidnapping case takes place. Viewers will also witness Garza getting an unexpected surprise from his former wife.

By the looks of it, it is quite understandable that the episode will give the audience an arresting watching experience.

The Rookie: Feds season 1 cast list explored

The intriguing lead cast list for the ABC series' 1st season includes Niecy Nash-Betts as Special Agent Simone Clark, James Lesure as Special Agent Carter Hope, Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, Britt Robertson as Special Agent Laura Stensen, Kevin Zegers as Special Agent Brendon Acres, and Felix Solis as Supervisory Special Agent Matthew "Matt" Garza.

The recurring actors on the cast list entail Devika Bhise as Antoinette Benneteau, Michelle Nuñez as Special Agent Elena Flores, Jessica Betts as DJ, and Courtney Ford as Special Agent in Charge Tracy Chiles.

Don't forget to watch The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 14, which will arrive on the ABC Network on Tuesday, January 31, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET.

