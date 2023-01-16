What time will The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 12 air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more details

The Rookie: Feds, the new ABC police drama, is all set to air a new episode. Episode 12 of the show is scheduled for release on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 10 pm ET.

The Rookie spin-off is based on Special Agent Simone Clark, a woman in her late 50s who decides to switch careers. After being a student counselor all her life, Simone now wants to try her hand at criminal investigations.

She has been training to become an FBI agent and has secured a place in the new Garza FBI unit where she is ready to prove herself.

Episode 12 will see the unit investigating a unique case

The next episode will see the team working on a new case. The official synopsis for the episode is as follows:

“As the unit investigates a murder victim whose body has been drained of blood, the gruesome case catches the attention of a true crime show, and Brendon shares his “Vampire Cop” expertise to help solve the case on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds.”

Recap of episode 11

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 11 opened with Congressman Damien Roberts under some serious threat, which is when Agent Simone Clark stepped in.

It was brought to light that the duo had a romantic past, which might be the reason that he personally requested her team to protect him after an assassination attempt.

Carte and Clark went to meet Damien to figure out a plan on how best to protect him.

Meanwhile, Garcia and team discussed possible suspects after sifting through the threats sent to Damien. Laura zeroed in on a man named Booker who was now the prime suspect. They decide to give the man a visit but Booker fled the scene. Nonetheless, Laura and Brendon were able to collect plenty of evidence about Booker's dangerous plans.

The duo called Simone to warn her about the upcoming threat as they made their way to the hospital, where Damien was giving a speech. Despite the warnings, Damien insisted on giving the speech, and he was attacked by Booker.

Simone tried to stall the attack. Meanwhile, Carter took down Booker and brought him in for investigation while Simone and Damien fought off two men.

The cast of The Rookie: Feds includes:

Niecy Nash as Simone Clark

as Simone Clark Felix Solis as Matthew Garza

as Matthew Garza Britt Robertson as Laura Stensen

as Laura Stensen Kevin Zegers as Brendon Acres

as Brendon Acres James Lesure as Carter Hope

as Carter Hope Frankie Faison as Christopher “Cutty” Clark

as Christopher “Cutty” Clark Courtney Ford as Tracy Chiles

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 12 will premiere on ABC this January 17, 2023. You can watch the episode on the ABC network or stream it on Hulu for a monthly plan of $7.99. The season is expected to have around 20-22 episodes.

