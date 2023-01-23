The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 13 - Release date, air time, plot, cast, and more details explored

The Rookie: Feds season 1 episode 13 will be released on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10 pm (ET) on ABC.

The Rookie: Feds stars Niecy Nash-Betts as Special Agent Simone Clark, Frankie Faison as Christopher "Cutty" Clark, James Lesure as Special Agent Carter Hope, Britt Robertson as Special Agent Laura Stensen, Felix Solis as Supervisory Special Agent Matthew "Matt" Garza and Kevin Zegers as Special Agent Brendon Acres in lead roles.

Michelle Nuñez, Devika Bhise, Courtney Ford, Jessica Betts, and several others appear in recurring/guest roles. The show premiered on September 27, 2022 and is a spin-off of The Rookie.

Let's check out what we know about the upcoming episode so far.

Season 1 episode 13 of The Rookie: Feds promises to be riveting

Here is the trailer for the upcoming episode.

The upcoming episode of the show is titled The Remora. The episode will see Brendon and Antoinette going on their first date but it quickly becomes an undercover operation. Meanwhile, Simone and Laura will aid Carter in stepping up his dating game.

The official synopsis of the episode reads,

"The Remora” – When Brendon and Antoinette’s first date becomes an undercover operation, they embrace their new roles and make the most of the adventure. "

It continues,

"Meanwhile, Simone and Laura help Carter boost his dating game, and Simone’s daughter makes a surprise visit with her new boyfriend on an all-new episode of “The Rookie: Feds,” TUESDAY, JAN. 24 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres."

Corey Miller will serve as the writer for this episode. Here is the trailer for the episode.

What happened in the previous episode of The Rookie: Feds?

Season 1 episode 12 of the show was titled Out for Blood. It was directed by Lanre Olabisi and was based on a teleplay by Stacy A. Littlejohn & Stephanie Hicks. Nick Hurwitz gave the story for the episode.

Here is the official synopsis of the episode,

"As the unit investigates a murder victim whose body has been drained of blood, the gruesome case catches the attention of a true crime show, and Brendon shares his “Vampire Cop” expertise to help solve the case."

What is The Rookie: Feds about?

The show is an American police procedural crime drama television series and spin-off of The Rookie. It follows the story of Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The series background and its characters were first introduced through a two-episode backdoor pilot in The Rookie on April 24, 2022 and May 1, 2022.

Here is the show's official synopsis, according to its trailer on YouTube,

"The Rookie: Feds, starring Niecy Nash-Betts as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI. Clark is a force of nature, the living embodiment of a dream deferred – and she will work together with her new colleagues at the bureau to bring down the country’s toughest criminals."

The show was created by Alexi Hawley and Terence Paul Winter. Alexi Hawley, Terence Paul Winter, Niecy Nash, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, and Corey Miller serve as its executive producers.

The first season will consist of 14 episodes with music helmed by Jordan Gagne.

Don't forget to watch the next episode of The Rookie: Feds on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10 pm (ET) on ABC.

