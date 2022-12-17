What is TikTok's 2022 dating wrapped? Netizens share best and worst moments of dating this year

As soon as the hype and excitement surrounding Spotify Wrapped died down a little, TikTok began getting crowded with the new 'Dating Wrapped' trend. The trend going viral on TikTok as people are sharing their dating summary of 2022 using the hashtag #datingwrapped, which gained over 3.4 million views.

Users are sharing their own slideshow presentations containing the statistics, graphs, and pie charts of their dating history for the year 2022. The majority have taken quite a comical as well as a sarcastic approach to the trend, spilling cold and harsh facts about dating and their experiences with it.

The stats TikTokers are using in their Dating Wrapped have details about how they found or met their dates and the number of dates they have been on. They also include the number of first, second and third dates and how many dates they have cried over.

These overall categories are further broken down according to the individual’s activities during the dates. Some users also include a datebility vs hotness category in their presentations and then analyze the scores further in a hilarious way.

While some users have had quite a range of experiences. They’re sharing their best and worst date details, some users included the many ways they either got dumped or ghosted by their dates. Some were even cheated on or deceived, while the lucky ones either hooked up with their dates or got into relationships with them.

However, all the videos are made with lighthearted fun and without any malice meant for anyone. They’re also sharing which dating apps are worth a try and which never really result in anything good.

Most TikTok creators are concluding their Dating Wrapped with the declaration of them being single

Users mostly use Microsoft PowerPoint to make presentations for their Dating Wrapped. Some also used Canva to add fun graphics to the slides.

It seems that user Alexandria McLean first posted a video of her Dating Wrapped on December 2, 2022, and soon, others started to follow the trend.

McLean went on 21 first dates, 66% of which she got from Bumble and 33% from Hinge. She never saw most of them after the first date – 19% of her dates being the first ones to end things from their sides. She pointed out crying over two of them while adding a statistic that said:

“We do not cry over men.”

Another user @amberwavesofbrain, who caught on to the trend earlier than most, posted her presentation on December 4. It features several bar graphs and pie charts where she detailed things like how and where she met her dates and how many dates she went on. She also shared the activities involved and finally, she said:

“Have I learned anything here? Probably no.”

TikToker Natalie Gotko’s presentation said she went on 22 dates in 2022, the reason behind this being that she went through a break up and also moved to a new city. She met two people outside of dating apps and social media, that is, in real life, and notes:

“The wild still does happen although it is rare.”

Chris Olsen, quite a famous influencer, also shared his "Dating Wrapped" where he gave a thorough breakdown of his annual dating summary. In the category where he’s supposed to include the number of dates he cried over, Chris had a funny take on it and included the number of men he had to see his therapist for.

Another user @danniedupone shared a "queer edition" of her dating stats where she included her exes’ zodiac signs and their compatibilities.

TikTok Dating Wrapped is in a way, providing an insight into how dating goes in people’s life on an average basis. The multitude of dating stats shared by so many individuals are also acting as a clear lesson to some so that they don’t end up making the same mistakes while dating next year.

