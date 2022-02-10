×
Create
Notifications

"I'm never finding love": Tana Mongeau dumbfounded after Hinge deletes her account for impersonation 

Tana Mongeau&#039;s account gets removed from the dating app Hinge (Image via tanamongeau/Instagram and Sportskeeda)
Tana Mongeau's account gets removed from the dating app Hinge (Image via tanamongeau/Instagram and Sportskeeda)
Esha Singh
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Feb 10, 2022 01:16 PM IST
News

YouTube vlogger Tana Mongeau recently informed her followers that the dating app Hinge deleted her account for allegedly impersonating herself. She made light of the situation on social media.

Mongeau is a public figure who rose to fame by sharing her personal experiences on YouTube. She doesn't shy away from sharing details of her life and commands a significant presence among the youth.

After she was booted from the platform, Mongeau joked about the difficulties of finding love.

GUYS @hinge DELETED MY ACCOUNT FOR IMPERSONATING MYSELF IM NEVER FINDING LOVE! https://t.co/s2MYaYj2EU

Why Hinge ban Tana Mongeau

Mongeau posted a screenshot of the notification from the app with the caption:

"GUYS @hinge DELETED MY ACCOUNT FOR IMPERSONATING MYSELF IM NEVER FINDING LOVE!"

The Hinge screenshot said, "Your account has been removed" due to a Community Guidelines violation. The notice does not explicitly state impersonation as the reason.

However, Tana Mongeau may have received an explanation via email. She can appeal against removing her account and will probably get reinstated. Hinge will likely want her back on the platform if impersonation is the issue, given her social status.

Her followers quickly spread the news and reached out to the app for a resolution on behalf of the YouTuber. Many also found humor in the situation. Some took the opportunity to ask her out via Twitter:

@tanamongeau @hinge honestly after the messages u showed us i’m not surprised bff! someone needed to do sum lmao
@tanasonlychild @tanamongeau @hinge i want another hour long sugar daddy storytime sorry 😔😔😔😔
@tanamongeau @hinge I knew it was you the whole time!
@tanamongeau @hinge babe it’s hinge u were never gonna find love on there anyways
@tanamongeau @hinge bestie how dare u act like i’m not right here
@tanamongeau @hinge You can use my number
@tanamongeau @hinge my dms are open <3
@tanamongeau @hinge take it as a sign baby
@tanamongeau @hinge You don’t need it just date me. I think I’m just the right amount of mentally unstable for you. 😂💗
Hey @hinge bring Tana back I was just about to leave a fire comment on the best way to ask her out prompt twitter.com/tanamongeau/st…

Mongeau has never been secretive about her relationships

Mongeau's first public association was with Somer Hollingsworth. They dated for two years before separating in 2017.

She also dated Brad Sousa, a successful musician. The two separated after Mongeau discovered flirty texts exchanged between Sousa and another person. She addressed the relationship in a YouTube video, saying:

"I’m an idiot for dating a person who I knew was not good for me, wouldn’t understand me and would eventually just use me and hurt me."

Her most famous relationships were with fellow creators Jake Paul and Bella Thorne.

Tana Mongeau and Paul also got married but separated a few months later. The couple didn't have to divorce as the marriage was not registered.

She was last seen strolling through LA holding hands with ex-boyfriend Lil Xan. Mongeau insisted they weren't dating, but the paparazzi photographed the two exchanging kisses.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Tana Mongeau recently launched her alcoholic drink called Dizzy. It seems to have intrigued her followers, who are routinely purchasing the item.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी