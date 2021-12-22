Who is Lil Xan? Tana Mongeau reportedly back with ex-boyfriend

Cancelled podcast host Tana Mongeau is back together with ex-boyfriend Lil Xan. The two have had a turbulent relationship in the past and their reconciliation has left fans disappointed.

The 25-year-old American rapper is best known for his track Betrayed. Lil Xan started his career by releasing music on SoundCloud and YouTube, following which he steadily amassed a huge fan following.

Tana Mongeau announces relationship update on Instagram

The YouTuber took to social media, uploading stories of herself along with Lil Xan. In a video uploaded to her Instagram stories, Tana Mongeau asked the rapper, "Are you scared?" regarding their updated relationship status.

Lil Xan nodded while looking anxious.

The 23-year-old YouTuber has been in a public feud with Lil Xan's ex-girlfriend Noah Cyrus. She had also posted a YouTube video, explaining that Cyus did not like her.

Tana Mongeau said in the video:

"I hear from a bunch of other people that [Noah] just, like, hates me. It hurt. It still hurts.”

The two celebrities reportedly bumped into each other at an event where Cyrus was not pleased to see Mongeau. She explained in the same video:

“And I’m standing there… and she looks at me and it’s just this awkward-a-- silence… She just looks so f--king unhappy that she even had to, like, walk up to us.”

However, Noah Cyrus extended an olive branch immediately. The singer confirmed in a tweet that she did not "hate" Mongeau.

Noah Cyrus @noahcyrus lol this is hilarious i deff dont hate you and for sure turned the opposite direction of you no shoulder check. lets hangout and talk about how bitchy girls are to other girls @tanamongeau dm me 👅👅👅 lol this is hilarious i deff dont hate you and for sure turned the opposite direction of you no shoulder check. lets hangout and talk about how bitchy girls are to other girls @tanamongeau dm me 👅👅👅

Reacting to Tana Mongeau and Lil Xan being in a relationship again, a few comments read:

Prior to Tana Mongeau dating Lil Xan, the former was in an on-and-off relationship with singer Chris Miles.

