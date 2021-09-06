"Toxic middle school relationship": Tana Mongeau slammed after 'breaking-up' with boyfriend yet again

Cancelled podcast show host Tana Mongeau has announced yet again that she has broken up with her rapper-boyfriend Chris Miles. The 22-year-old rapper was the first person Mongeau dated after her turbulent relationship with fellow YouTuber Jake Paul. It seems like toxic relationships are an ongoing trend for Tana Mongeau as people are now calling out the 23-year-old for not handling the situation maturely.
The internet personality took to her Instagram stories on September 5 announcing her new relationship status, and fans called her out for being in a toxic relationship. Other stories on the same day included her partying with her friends and a video of her kissing another woman, captioned:
“who needs men.”
Chris Miles also took to his Instagram stories, posting a picture of himself which he titled, “im single !”. He went on to post a screenshot of Mongeau and him on a video call, which he captioned:
“still cute tho”
Tana Mongeau’s predictable Twitter rant
The story-time YouTuber not only posted stories of her enjoying being single on Instagram, she also took to Twitter where she tweeted about her heartbreak. Her tweets read:
Although her ex-boyfriend Miles posted an Instagram story of him calling her cute, it seems unlikely that Tana Mongeau will be getting back together with him.
The couple announced they were breaking up on July 12 as well, but just a day later, Mongeau posted a picture of the two in bed together on Twitter.
Many netizens called Tana Mongeau a “clout chaser” at the time, and they continue to do so now.
On September 4, Tana Mongeau took to Twitter expressing the difficulties of being in a long-distance relationship. Miles was not picking up Mongeau’s calls which she announced on Twitter. She had tweeted:
“chris is ignoring me I think.”
The rapper was allegedly sleeping according to Mongeau’s twitter rant, and she went on to express that he was being rude to her.
Though fans enjoy the YouTuber’s dramatic story-time videos and scandalous Cancelled podcast, many now think it is time for her to step away from the internet and keep some details of her life private.