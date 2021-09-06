"Toxic middle school relationship": Tana Mongeau slammed after 'breaking-up' with boyfriend yet again

Cancelled podcast show host Tana Mongeau has announced yet again that she has broken up with her rapper-boyfriend Chris Miles. The 22-year-old rapper was the first person Mongeau dated after her turbulent relationship with fellow YouTuber Jake Paul. It seems like toxic relationships are an ongoing trend for Tana Mongeau as people are now calling out the 23-year-old for not handling the situation maturely.

The internet personality took to her Instagram stories on September 5 announcing her new relationship status, and fans called her out for being in a toxic relationship. Other stories on the same day included her partying with her friends and a video of her kissing another woman, captioned:

“who needs men.”

Tana Mongeau's Instagram Story 1/2 (Image via Instagram/tanamongeau)

Tana Mongeau's Instagram story 2/2 (Image via Instagram/tanamongeau)

Chris Miles also took to his Instagram stories, posting a picture of himself which he titled, “im single !”. He went on to post a screenshot of Mongeau and him on a video call, which he captioned:

“still cute tho”

Chris Mile's Instagram story 1/2 (Image via Instagram/chrismiles)

Chris Mile's Instagram story 2/2 (Image via Instagram/chrismiles)

Tana Mongeau’s predictable Twitter rant

The story-time YouTuber not only posted stories of her enjoying being single on Instagram, she also took to Twitter where she tweeted about her heartbreak. Her tweets read:

heartbreak check! — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) September 5, 2021

i deserve happiness — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) September 5, 2021

it’s always shocking seeing someone u love be someone u never knew — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) September 5, 2021

Although her ex-boyfriend Miles posted an Instagram story of him calling her cute, it seems unlikely that Tana Mongeau will be getting back together with him.

The couple announced they were breaking up on July 12 as well, but just a day later, Mongeau posted a picture of the two in bed together on Twitter.

Many netizens called Tana Mongeau a “clout chaser” at the time, and they continue to do so now.

You should probably stop tweeting everytime you think you guys have broken up because you’re probably going to be back together tomorrow — ♊︎ ✦𓁿✦ ♊︎ (@geminhigh444) September 5, 2021

You should probably stop tweeting everytime you think you guys have broken up because you’re probably going to be back together tomorrow — ♊︎ ✦𓁿✦ ♊︎ (@geminhigh444) September 5, 2021

lol delete this before you guys get back together babe — CP (@_christinvmp) September 5, 2021

Guys give it a couple of minutes — anonymous baddie with a phatty (@mymelancholylyf) September 5, 2021

You’ll be back together tomorrow — Dak (@DakotahKapel) September 5, 2021

i love the messy tana that comes after a heartbreak though so 🥲💓 — raymona (@feelingwhiitn3y) September 5, 2021

You know you will be back with Chris in 24-48 hours — Stephanie Heredia (@stephy_2010_h) September 5, 2021

On September 4, Tana Mongeau took to Twitter expressing the difficulties of being in a long-distance relationship. Miles was not picking up Mongeau’s calls which she announced on Twitter. She had tweeted:

“chris is ignoring me I think.”

The rapper was allegedly sleeping according to Mongeau’s twitter rant, and she went on to express that he was being rude to her.

update now that chris has answered he is just being rude why did i even wanna talk ???????????? — CANCELLED (@tanamongeau) September 3, 2021

Though fans enjoy the YouTuber’s dramatic story-time videos and scandalous Cancelled podcast, many now think it is time for her to step away from the internet and keep some details of her life private.

Edited by Siddharth Satish