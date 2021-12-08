"I was 17 at the time": Tana Mongeau claims she 'hooked up' with Cody Ko and JC Caylen, leaves internet in disbelief 

In a clip now going viral, controversial social media star Tana Mongeau revealed that she “hooked up” with fellow YouTubers Cody Ko and JC Caylen in the past. The revelations were made on her podcast Canceled, which has left the internet shocked.

In the podcast clip, Tana Mongeau spoke in detail of influential people mistreating her and how she was taken advantage of. When the influencer spoke about being emotionally manipulated by a man, she stated that she became intertwined with Cody and JC.

The 23-year-old has a long dating history; Mongeau has previously dated high-profile celebrities including Lil Xan, Bella Thorne and Jake Paul.

She was recently in a relationship with Chris Miles, a rapper best known for his appearance in America’s Got Talent. He appeared on the show when he was just 13 years old.

What did Tana Mongeau reveal about her relationship with Cody Ko and JC Caylen?

As Tana Mongeau detailed her prior relationships, she stated that she had spent time with the Youtubers. She said:

“That’s not right, that’s not correct. I know now. I was 17 at that time, 18."

"You’re calling me all these names and treating me really horribly. Using me for money.”

Tana Mongeau spoke in detail about a person being “psychotically abusive” towards her. She then revealed that she started “hooking up” with other people.

“Shout out to JC Caylen, shoutout to Cody Ko.”

Followers of Tana Mongeau were shocked with the two YouTube stars fraternizing with her, especially when she was just 17 years old, as mentioned earlier. Some speculated that Mongeau was lying, while others were left stunned.

Who are JC Caylen and Cody Ko?

JC Caylen is a 29-year-old YouTube star. He was a member of the Our2ndLife YouTube channel before the group split up in 2014.

He then collaborated with YouTuber Kian Lawley; the two started their own channel, KianAndJC. Lawley and Caylen went on to create the popular YouTube show Reality House, which Tana Mongeau took part in this season.

Cody Ko is one of the video platform’s biggest creators who became popular with the #6secondauditions hashtag. His comedic videos earned him over five million subscribers. Cody Ko was popular on former social media platform Vine before he came to YouTube.

