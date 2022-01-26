Dizzy wine by Tana Mongeau: Where to buy, price, release date, and everything you need to know 

YouTube creator Tana Mongeau is setting foot in the beverage business with her soon-to-launch drink, Dizzy. Mongeau has been campaigning for the drink, which is set to be released on January 26 through her social media.

According to posts on Instagram, Dizzy is a fruit-flavoured alcoholic drink that will be available in canned packaging.

All we know about Dizzy wine by Tana Mongeau

According to the official website drinkdizzy.com, the drink is "a little bit wild," and has a stamp that says, "soft, light, and fruity." It is packaged in a bright yellow can, with DIZZY written in neon pink on it.

We don't know how many flavors the drink will have yet. However, going by the Instagram posts made by Mongeau and her friends, it seems she is currently only be releasing a white wine flavor which will contain 13% alcohol.

The drink is said to be only available through the official website and accessible only after providing age proof. Interested buyers can register themselves before the launch to get a reminder when the product drops online on January 26, 12 pm PST. Price and other details of the drink haven't been made public but Tana Mongeau's fans are super excited to get their hands on the drink regardless, and are expressing support for their favorite creator's new venture.

brittany @bhall0217 #tanamongeau #dizzy ive never been so excited for anything in my life. you have made it so far and your OG fans have always had your back and we always will ! you were my first creator that made me happy ! so i def will be sipping this until i pass off @tanamongeau wine #dizzy ive never been so excited for anything in my life. you have made it so far and your OG fans have always had your back and we always will ! you were my first creator that made me happy ! so i def will be sipping this until i pass off @tanamongeau #tanamongeau #dizzywine #dizzy 🤍 https://t.co/WL6YbAmOMR

Miya Renee @whosmiyarenee why am i just now finding out about dizzy wine @tanamongeau ?? where tf have i been? assuming it’s not available in canada tho rip why am i just now finding out about dizzy wine @tanamongeau ?? where tf have i been? assuming it’s not available in canada tho rip

ً @TANAGONEWILD @tanamongeau TWO DAYS FOR DIZZY WINE I CANNOT WAIT @tanamongeau TWO DAYS FOR DIZZY WINE I CANNOT WAIT

hay @jxdnsangel @tanamongeau off topic BUT I NEED DIZZY WINE RN @tanamongeau off topic BUT I NEED DIZZY WINE RN

meg @rudysfox @tanamongeau i turn 21 in march and i want to get very drunk off of dizzy wine ON my bday will you pls send me a case @tanamongeau i turn 21 in march and i want to get very drunk off of dizzy wine ON my bday will you pls send me a case

maddison houchin @HouchinMaddison Okay but I’m here for @tanamongeau dizzy wine . I will forever love this queen Okay but I’m here for @tanamongeau dizzy wine . I will forever love this queen 😫

jena🤩💎⛓🖤🎱 @jenaapeters literally have an alarm set to notify me when @tanamongeau dizzy wine drops literally have an alarm set to notify me when @tanamongeau dizzy wine drops

shan❤️‍🔥 @shans_shtposts @tanamongeau really had to drop Dizzy wine right as I’m considering stopping drinking @tanamongeau really had to drop Dizzy wine right as I’m considering stopping drinking😭😭

Other ventures by the YouTuber

In addition to her successful YouTube career, where she has more 5 million subscribers, Tana Mongeau has also worked in the music industry. The creator has collaborated with artists like Bella Thorne, Lil Phag, and Dr Woke. Shewas also featured on the reality show Escape the Night, where she played the main role of a saloon girl.

In 2018, Mongeau hosted her very own convention, famously known as the TanaCon. The convention had various successful creators like Shane Dawson and Bella Thorne on its guest list, and sold around 5000 tickets. Even so, the event failed due to lack of enough space and management.

Her latest venture has fans excited and nobody would be surprised if the drinks sell out within hours.

Also Read Article Continues below

Logan Paul released his energy drink, Prime Hydration earlier this month in collaboration with long-time rival KSI. The drink sold out on the official website in four hours and has received rave reviews from fans.

Edited by Sabika