A Million Little Things season 5 episode 3 release date, time, and plot

A Million Little Things season 5, the latest and final season of the heartwarming family drama series, will air its third episode on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET), on the ABC TV Channel.

Fans of the ABC series have been eagerly waiting to see how the upcoming episode of the series' fifth season will unfold, especially after episode 2, titled, Think Twice, had a series of pretty arresting events, including an unexpected fan moment for Maggie and Eddie attempting to re-enter the dating zone.

So, without further delay, let's learn about episode 3 of the series' final season before it debuts on the ABC TV Channel.

A Million Little Things season 5, episode 3, has been titled In the Room

As stated earlier, the third episode of the drama series' fifth season will be released exclusively on the ABC TV Network on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10 pm ET. Fans can also watch the episode on the streaming platform Hulu.

Written by Christopher Luccy and Natalie Mercedes Smyka, episode 3 has been titled, In the Room. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, given by the ABC TV Network, reads:

"The ladies treat Maggie to one last hurrah before the baby's arrival; the guys attend a Bruins game for the last time; Eddie toys with the idea of going back to college; Rome anxiously awaits news about his father."

By the looks of the official synopsis, it is quite evident that the new episode will be full of highly enthralling and emotionally driven events as Maggie receives a heartfelt celebration from the ladies before the baby arrives.

The episode will also display Eddie playing with the important decision of returning to college. In this episode, fans will also witness Rome in an anxious mode as he waits for news regarding his father. Thus, it is safe to say that viewers are in for a gripping rollercoaster journey.

A Million Little Things season 5 cast and plot explored

The promising cast list for A Million Little Things season 5 includes:

David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville

Romany Malco as Rome Howard

Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom

Christina Moses as Regina Howard

Grace Park as Katherine Kim

James Roday Rodriguez as Gary Mendez

Tristan Byon as Theo Saville

Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon

Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon

Created by DJ Nash, season 5 of the series was released on February 8, 2023. The official synopsis for the show reads:

"A group of friends bands together to help each other through life's unpredictable curveballs."

Don't forget to watch A Million Little Things season 5, episode 3, which will air on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10 pm ET on ABC.

