The Conners season 5 episode 13 release date, air time, plot, and more

The Conners season 5, the brand new season of the highly immersing and long-running sequel to the fan-favorite sitcom Roseanne, is ready to return with a new episode. The Conners season 5 episode 13 will debut exclusively on the ABC Network this Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8 pm EST.

Matt Williams has acted as the creator of the ABC sitcom, while Bruce Rasmussen, Bruce Helford, and Dave Caplan have served as developers. Viewers of the sitcom have been eagerly waiting for the return of the next episode, especially after episode 12, titled Stuck in the Middle and Stuck in the Past, had such an intriguing set of events.

All about The Conners season 5 episode 13 before it airs on ABC Network

How to watch the upcoming episode?

The highly awaited 13th episode of season 5 of the ABC sitcom sequel will be released exclusively on ABC Channel on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8 pm EST.

The audience can watch the upcoming new episode on ABC Network. They only require a connection to the popular network. Viewers can also stream all seasons of the sitcom on the streaming platform Hulu.

What can fans expect from season 5's episode 13?

Season 5 episode 13 has been titled New Pipes and Old Secrets. However, the network has not disclosed the names of the writer and director of the episode.

Similar to previous episodes, the new episode will also be approximately 22 minutes long. The official synopsis for episode 13 of the sitcom's 5th season reads:

"Darlene has issues with Dan's plumbing work in her new house; Jackie tries to find a caregiver for Bev."

The official synopsis for the episode provides the audience with hints regarding what the sitcom has in store for them in the upcoming episode. By the looks of it, it is quite evident that the new episode will revolve around Darlene, Dan, Jackie, and Bev.

The episode will be full of hilariously woven, wholesome, and dramatic events, with Darlene having issues with Dan's plumbing skills and Jackie attempting to find a suitable caregiver for Bev. Thus, the audience is in for an entertaining watching experience.

The Conners season 5 cast list explored

The promising lead cast list for the fifth season of the beloved sitcom includes:

John Goodman as Dan Conner

Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner

Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris-Goldufski

Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy

Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy

Jayden Rey as Mary Conner

Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy

Jay R. Ferguson as Ben Olinsky

The recurring cast members for the sitcom's season 5 entail:

Katey Sagal as Louise Conner

Rene Rosado as Emilio Rodriguez

James Pickens Jr. as Chuck Mitchell

Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris

Alexandra Billings as Robin

William H. Macy as Smitty

