What time will The Conners season 5 episode 11 air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

It is hard to imagine any The Conners fan not missing the show during its lengthy hiatus that began before Christmas. With the arrival of the new year, many hoped for the show to return in the first week of January, although it didn't turn out to be so. Thankfully, the best-rated comedy on ABC network will return on Wednesday, January 11, 2022, at 8 pm EST, after a break of over a month.

The beloved show, which has become a staple in many households, went on a mid-season break after the episode titled The Dog Days of Christmas, which packed ample laughs and drama. The Conners will now return with a new episode, titled Two More Years and a Stolen Rose, and showcase a bittersweet reunion amid other dramatic storylines.

The Conners season 5, episode 11 will showcase a high-school reunion

The American sitcom has been the highest-rated ABC comedy for quite some time and has successfully held onto its charm for five seasons straight. This is largely due to the intriguing storylines that the writers of the show come up with for every episode. The upcoming episode, titled Two More Years and a Stolen Rose, is not expected to be any different.

The synopsis from ABC for the upcoming episode of The Conners reads:

"The death of a beloved teacher from Dan and Jackie's high school brings old classmates together; Becky asks Darlene and Ben for a big favour."

It seems Dan Conner (John Goodman) and Jackie Harris (Laurie Metcalf) are going to be the central figures in the upcoming episodes of the show. The new episode will also see Becky Conner (Lecy Goranson) ask a big favor from Darlene (Sara Gilbert). There aren't many details available about this plotline yet, but fans are hoping for it to be an interesting one.

The episode was reportedly written by Dave Caplan and directed by Jody Margolin Hahn and Lynda Tarryk.

More about The Conners

The direct continuation sequel to Roseanne, The Conners began airing in 2018, and is produced by Werner Entertainment and created by Matt Williams. Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen, and Dave Caplan also share developer credits for the show.

The show ran successfully for four seasons and is currently in its fifth season, which premiered on September 21, 2022. This is also the longest season in The Conners' history. The synopsis for the show reads:

"After a sudden turn of events, the Conner family is forced to face the daily struggles of life in a way they never have before. This iconic family, Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J., demonstrates that laughter, conversation and love can overcome anything."

It further states:

"The family grapples with issues include parenting, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging, and in-laws. Through it all, the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns -- with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails."

The series stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson in the lead roles.

The upcoming episode of The Conners will premiere on January 11, 2023, on ABC. Stay tuned for more updates.

